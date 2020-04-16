The Banfield Foundation has awarded Anicira a $7,500 emergency grant to be provide veterinary care for underserved cats and dogs throughout the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Banfield Foundation is a nonprofit that funds programs to enable veterinary care, provide disaster relief for pets and advance the science of veterinary medicine, according to a press release.
Cate Lemmond, CEO of Anicira, said in a press release that when access to veterinary care is limited, pets face prolonged illness, pain or premature death. With the funding, Anicira will be able to offer a program that protects and enhances the human-animal bond by keeping pets with their families.
Anicira will use the grant to ensure pets in the community have a chance to live a healthy life.
-- Staff Report
