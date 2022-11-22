The man law enforcement dubbed the “shopping cart killer” received another charge against him by a Rockingham County grand jury on Monday.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, 36, of Washington, D.C., was indicted in September on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing dead bodies and one count of aggravated murder of multiple people within three years.
On Monday, a grand jury indicted Robinson on another charge of aggravated murder of multiple people within three years, a Class 1 felony.
He was arrested by the Harrisonburg Police Department in November 2021 in connection to the deaths of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville.
Judge Bruce Albertson in October set a weeklong jury trial beginning Aug. 28 for Redmon’s homicide, and a separate Sept. 25 weeklong jury trial for Smith’s homicide.
The indictment issued Monday was added to Redmon’s trial.
At a Sept. 12 preliminary hearing, General District Judge John Hart viewed surveillance video presented by Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst of Redmon and Robinson entering Room 336 at the Howard Johnson motel, where it’s believed Robinson was staying, in October 2021.
Garst then showed video of Robinson pulling a shopping cart out of the room after Redmon entered, with what looked to be a body-type figure wrapped in bed sheets.
Surveillance footage later shown by Garst displayed Smith entering the room with Robinson in November 2021, and Robinson again pulling out a shopping cart from the room with something wrapped in bed sheets.
Robinson met both women on dating apps, police have said. Law enforcement believe Robinson is connected to other homicides in Northern Virginia, but he has not been charged in those cases.
HPD detective Brooke Wetherell testified in September that Robinson told police the women overdosed in his motel room while he was asleep. He said he disposed of their bodies because he wasn’t sure what else to do with them, Wetherell testified.
Redmon was found with a plastic bag over her head, Wetherell testified, and Smith’s arms were tied behind her back with a “chunky black yarn” that police believe Robinson purchased at Walmart.
Investigators found links to pornography sites on Robinson’s phone that he accessed after each woman died, Garst said, and the video descriptions matched each woman’s physique. She said the killings were “sedo-sexual.”
Defense attorney Louis Nagy attempted to lower Robinson’s charges to second-degree murder, but was unsuccessful in doing so. Nagy also asked the court to impose a gag order for police to refrain from using the terms “serial killer” or “shopping cart killer” when referring to Robinson.
Earlier this month, Albertson granted Nagy’s motion for Robinson to undergo a sanity evaluation, which examines someone’s mental state during the time of an alleged offense.
In his motion, Nagy wrote that the allegations against Robinson are “so egregious such that there is reason to believe that the Defendant’s behavior was not rational at the time of the offense.”
He wrote that Robinson’s medical records indicate that he has a history of mental illness since at least 2014, and that what’s described in the documents have led Nagy to believe that a medical professional is needed to address Robinson’s sanity.
Staunton forensic psychologist Eugene Simopoulos is expected to complete the evaluation.
