The city of Harrisonburg began accepting applications from nonprofits for CARES Act funds Friday.
The city has set aside $900,000 of the total $9.2 million it received from the Federal CARES Act.
To be eligible for the funds, nonprofits must be in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, be up to date on taxes, serve Harrisonburg residents and prove operations have been impacted by COVID-19 — whether demand for the program had to expand or whether services were disrupted.
Applications can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/nonprofitcaresact.
— Staff Reports
