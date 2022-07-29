Blue Ridge Community College, James Madison University and Bridgewater College are all reporting a growth in enrollment that hasn’t been seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
JMU is expecting 4,750 new students this fall, which is slightly more than last year, said Melinda Wood, director of admissions. In addition to the growth in enrollment, JMU is seeing more diverse enrollment, with students from states beside Virginia.
Of the incoming freshman class, 23% are students of color, and 14% are the first in their families to go to college. There will be 40 different states represented and 60 countries.
“There is great representation at JMU,” Wood said. “It’s very exciting.”
JMU uses data from the last three years when planning for an incoming freshman class. Officials look at how many accepted applicants decided to come to JMU when planning how many offers to make to prospective students, Wood said.
This is the first time in recent history that JMU has seen so many out-of-state applicants. Wood said that during the pandemic, students were choosing colleges closer to home because of the uncertainty, but that number is beginning to pick up.
Blue Ridge Community College began seeing an increase in full-time enrollment this past spring, but now it is up 15% over enrollment last fall, said Bob Young, vice president of instruction and student services for BRCC.
A lot of that is a direct result of the pandemic and what the college learned from the experience of offering virtual classes — students prefer the flexibility of taking classes from home.
Prior to the pandemic, BRCC offered approximately 30% of classes online, with 70% being in person. Those numbers moved to 80% online and only 20% in person during the 2020-21 academic year, Young said.
Last fall it was about 50-50 in-person and online. This coming fall it will be about 60% in person and 40% online.
“Without it we would still be in the negatives,” Young said of the increase in hybrid options for taking classes at BRCC.
Bridgewater College is expecting about 60 more students this fall than it had last year, making the incoming class of freshman around 440, said Jarret Smith, director of admissions for BC.
COVID-19 did impact enrollment for Bridgewater these past two years but it is getting back to pre-pandemic numbers, Smith said.
“We saw an increase in our first-year student applicants and an increase in the number of campus visitors,” Smith said.
JMU students begin classes on Aug. 24. BRCC begins the fall semester on Aug. 18. Bridgewater College begins classes on Aug. 23.
A request for information from Eastern Mennonite University was not returned.
