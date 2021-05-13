As word spread of a gas shortage on the East Coast, Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue sent an advisory to all volunteer fire and rescue stations to prepare for fuel scarcity.
While many of the emergency vehicles operate on diesel, some — including brush trucks, command staff vehicles and a few ambulances — run on gasoline.
“We sent out information for them to top off all their fuel tanks in their buildings,” Holloway said, adding that he doesn’t believe a shortage would have too much of an effect on operations. “We still want to be prepared.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to a recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which was temporarily knocked out of commission Friday.
The pipeline is the primary supplier of fuel to many retailers in the state, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from Northam’s office.
The executive order grants heightened funding and flexibility to local governments to make sure fuel is available. Northam’s actions were preceded by federal action from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The situation led to many in the Shenandoah Valley to flock to area gas stations to fuel up their vehicles. That led to many stations running out of gas.
Holloway said he has been in communications with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
In addition to topping off tanks, Holloway told stations to cut back on travel and postpone driver training classes.
“We’re only making essential runs,” Holloway said.
Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department said the agency hasn’t implemented any changes, but could if the shortage becomes dire.
“We’re continuing to monitor the situation, but there’s been no changes in operations,” Monahan said. “Our fuel supply is in great shape.”
