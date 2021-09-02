Virtual learning and the stresses of the pandemic led to a learning loss for students during the 2020-21 school year, and that reality is reflected in a significant drop in Standards of Learning scores.
After releasing the data recently, the Virginia Department of Education addressed the obvious drop in scores across the commonwealth.
“Pass rates reflect disruptions to instruction caused by the pandemic, decreased participation in state assessment programs, pandemic-related declines in enrollment, fewer retakes, and more flexible ‘opt-out’ provisions for parents concerned about community spread of COVID-19,” spokesperson Charles Pyle said in a press release. “The SOL results also reflect disproportionate nationwide impacts across all student groups, especially African American students, Hispanic students, economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners.”
The circumstances of the lower test scores across the state were no different for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools.
Harrisonburg’s average pass rate for reading SOLs dropped from 62% during the 2018-19 school year to 51%. Math pass rates dropped from 72% to 36% and science pass rates went from 72% to 40%. In particular, HCPS saw a massive decline in pass rates for English language learners.
One of the largest contributing factors to the low pass rates was a low participation rate in the first place, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for the school division.
The number of parent opt-outs in a normal year is 1%. This year at the elementary level opt-outs were 31% and 59% at the middle school level. Every time a student is opted out of a test it is counted as a fail.
While Lintner couldn’t say definitively why so many more parents decided to opt out this past year, he guessed it was a combination of “not wanting to see their children encumbered by assessments,” as well as a concern for being in the school buildings, which is necessary for the test to be properly proctored.
Besides lower participation, there was overall learning loss both from virtual learning and abbreviated school days. Even students who were in the classroom were only in school for five hours, as opposed to a normal seven- or eight-hour school day. Thus, fewer of the standards tested by SOL tests could be taught.
Normally, SOL tests are used by school divisions to identify strengths and weaknesses by individual students and groups as a whole. They help identify groups of students who need additional resources in certain areas. And while these scores can be used to track individual student progress, it is mostly a wash in terms of telling a bigger picture.
HCPS is in the midst of conducting other progress assessments to help guide this school year, and division officials anticipate that this year’s SOL test scores will more closely resemble the data gathering aggregate of past years, Lintner said.
Rockingham County faced similar challenges.
Reading pass rates dropped from 76% to 64%. Math pass rates dropped from 83% to 47% and science scores dropped from 82% passing to 57%.
Along with learning disruption and lower participation rates, RCPS also saw pass rates impacted by the fact that retake SOL tests were not an option this year. Normally, students who don’t make the minimum score to pass an SOL test can retake it and aim for a lower minimum. These were not offered this year, said Cheryl Estep, supervisor of student assessment and data analysis.
RCPS also saw a large jump in parent refusals. In the spring of 2019, the school division only had 23. This past spring, there were 264 refusals.
“We had students who would have probably done pretty well not take the tests,” Estep said.
Estep said division officials are glad to have all students back in the classroom this year and hope that the bridge in learning that will take place will lead to more “normal” SOL scores.
