Hours after the Virginia Department of Health confirmed a presumptive positive test of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg on Thursday, the city and Rockingham County public school systems canceled today’s classes to develop a plan for at-home learning.
All after-school activities in both systems are also canceled.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said teacher workdays will be held today and March 20 to help prepare for any long-term closures on the horizon. Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said his system will do the same — close its doors today to students but with faculty and staff on grounds to prepare for what may come once directed by the Virginia Department of Health.
“We know there is a case and we immediately contacted the health department to discuss further action,” Richards said. “We realize this is a difficult time, but we have to make quick decisions.”
Scheikl, who was also on the conference call with VDH, said the school systems haven’t met the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that would spur public schools to close their doors for an extended period of time.
Currently, those guidelines involve having a confirmed presumptive positive test inside a school building, a large absenteeism rate or being part of a larger, localized containment effort of the virus, Scheikl said.
Those guidelines, however, remain fluid.
Richards said he spoke with Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of VDH’s Central Shenandoah Health District, and James Lane, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, to discuss a plan moving forward.
HCPS announced early Thursday that March 20 would be a teacher workday to allow educators to form a plan for at-home learning. Following the first confirmed COVID-19 case of a person in their 60s at Sentara RMH Medical Center on Thursday, the division added today’s teacher workday.
The patient, according to a press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District, is a city resident and doing well in isolation.
Richards said faculty and staff will be working with instructional technology resource teachers to develop online and computer learning for students in the event the schools close. The same thing will be happening in the county, according to Scheikl.
Teachers will also develop learning activities that could be completed without an internet connection for students who do not have access to Wi-Fi.
“We have most of our devices on Chromebooks, but some of the work could be done on a cellphone,” Richards said.
Richards also said the school system will seek to provide food services to students who rely on getting meals at school.
“We will be meeting with the food service folks to see how to get meals to students outside of school,” he said.
Scheikl said feeding students if schools are shuttered for an extended period of time is one of the conversations his system is having as well.
“We have got to be ready for what this may lead to,” he said.
Richards and Scheikl said they will stay in contact with the VDH, and the two school systems will also be coordinating with each other.
The Harrisonburg school system has approximately 6,300 students spread across 10 schools. Rockingham County has around 11,800 students at 23 schools.
Both school systems expect to reopen Monday.
“[We’ll use today] to take a deep breath and talk through what the next few weeks will be like,” Scheikl said. “We just don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.