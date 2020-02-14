WEYERS CAVE — Dania Dawood winced a little as a brace was placed on her hand and held her fingers in place. A strap around the wrist, and a clamp with a screw for each finger, was meant to simulate having arthritis.
Dawood then picked up a pen to try and write using the brace, and after getting down a word with less than perfect penmanship, asked to have the brace removed.
For Dawood, a junior at Harrisonburg High School, removing arthritis was as easy as loosening a few screws. But for people living with arthritis, there is no taking a brace off when you’re sick of it.
This was the point students from Blue Ridge Community College’s certified nursing assistant program were trying to make Friday during an event for high school students to explore career opportunities in health care fields.
A person dealing with arthritis is something a CNA would see on a regular basis. Other practical tools available for students to try on Friday were blood pressure cuffs on a mannequin arm, a gown and mask station to show what a CNA would don and a torso showing the human organs.
Friday was the first-ever Health Care Connections event hosted by Blue Ridge Community College in partnership with Sentara RMH for area high school students.
The goal of the event was to inform high schoolers from Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Staunton and Waynesboro, about the health care careers available in the area, as well as the programs that they could take at BRCC to prepare them for those careers, said Darcy Bacon, a career coach at Harrisonburg High School.
There were about 100 students in attendance, and they met in small groups with various health care professionals from Sentara RMH and educators from BRCC.
“This will give them some firsthand experience to health care fields in our area,” Bacon said.
Some of the areas that students learned about were nursing, radiology, cardio, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
The event also benefits BRCC and Sentara RMH as health care professionals continues to be a need in this community and across the country.
Tina Rexha, a senior at HHS, knew going into Friday’s event that she wanted to have a career in a health care field but wasn’t sure exactly where she fit.
“I wanted to better understand the paths there are for us,” Rexha said.
After going through all of the rotations and small groups, Rexha said she had a better sense of what her path was though nursing.
“I want to help people and I think this is the best way to help people,” she said.
Rexha plans to attend BRCC before transferring to a four-year college or university.
