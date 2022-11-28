A 40-foot shipping container has been sitting behind the parking lot of New Creation’s retail store on South Main Street for months now. The stark white box transformed into a colorful mural this past holiday week, with a clear message to passerby on the road.
“Looking Good World Changer.”
New Creation, a nonprofit and fair trade shop that works to combat human trafficking, received a $750 grant from the Arts Council of the Valley to help fund a project that would connect visitors to the store.
Lawson submitted the grant application Oct. 11 and received the grant Oct. 26.
Arts Council of the Valley awarded a total of $9,200 to seven recipients during fall, according to a press release from the the Harrisonburg-based organization.
The advancing the arts grants were awarded in two areas— to educators and to individual artists. Harrisonburg and Rockingham County organizations were eligible.
The painted shipping container is packed to the brim with supplies, said Mandy Lawson, communication and development coordinator.
Lawson said New Creation bought it because it ran out of space in the store. Retail sale is inside the main building, office space is on the upper floor, and the shed behind the business is used for online orders.
The storage unit was industrial looking, Lawson said, and the business wanted to make it more eye-catching to passersby.
“Sabrina wanted to have something that would be like an ode to our customers, like, ‘Hey, what you’re doing really does change the world,’” Lawson said.
Sabrina Dorman-Andrew is the owner and founder of New Creation, which opened doors in 2015. The organization works to educate people on and combat human trafficking.
“Whatever we sell in the shop, it is all created by survivors of or those vulnerable to trafficking situations,” Lawson said.
New Creation also facilitates prevention programs at schools in Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Page counties. A few weeks ago, the business helped train 30 police officers on sex trafficking.
The store, located at 3051 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg, used to be an adult store. Lawson said because of that, some locals have trained themselves not to look at the building.
The store sign hanging off the front of the building is painted over the old adult store’s sign — by the same artist working on the new mural.
Jimmy Bruce, who lives in Rockingham County, is an artist who paints signage for organizations. He’s commissioned for Harrisonburg businesses such as New Creation, Clementine Cafe, Wonder Skate, and Water Street Vintage and Bohemian.
“Another funny twist of fate is that my mentor who [helped me learn] to paint signs, he was the one who painted the Pamela’s Secrets sign,” Bruce said, referring to the adult business New Creations replaced.
Bruce used to graffiti in Atlanta in the early 2000s before he was arrested for painting on a surface similar to his current project — freight trains.
Bruce said freight trains also have protruding ridges that make it difficult to paint and look clean from far away.
“I used to do this night after night after night after night, like paint around these things with spray paint,” Bruce said, sitting on the ground and outlining a flower, next to the 2-inch raised ridge. “Painting this was like second nature, you know. All of my graffiti instincts came back into play when I started doing all of this.”
Bruce got interested in making signage when he saw a man painting a storefront in Elkton. He cold-called every local sign shop in the phonebook to see if anyone still hand-painted signs, and someone pointed him toward his mentor.
“He was like the real deal,” Bruce said.
Bruce and Dorman-Andrew became friends around 2014, when Bruce just started painting signs and Dorman-Andrew was purchasing the New creation building.
Dorman-Andrew was one of the first people to reach out for a signage commission, and Bruce said he always goes out of his way to work with her.
Bruce, 44, brought along his wife, Niki, and their two dogs, Pi and Betty. The couple painted and listened to music playing from a speaker as their three-legged dogs hopped around them.
Lawson said New Creation employees thought the mural would be a fun photo opportunity for people driving by or customers shopping. The grant money was awarded to New Creation “to create a fun social media destination for the nonprofit,” according to a press release from the Arts Council.
“We were kind of looking for a way to draw people down here to come see us,” Lawson said.
Lawson said the shop wants its social media tags in the lower right corner of the mural.
The teal background, black lettering and mauve accents all match the store’s color palette. Lawson pulled up the shop’s Instagram and pointed out the matching colors on its story highlights.
New Creation closed its second location at Agora Downtown Market during 2020 and Lawson said it is out of the downtown business loop. The mural will hopefully catch the store some attention, Lawson said.
“I think the city reacts well when they hear about what we’re doing,” Lawson said. “It’s just getting them to hear it, you know?”
