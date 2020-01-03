After Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff found that emerald ash borer had infected hundreds of trees throughout the city, the department and Public Works are continuing to make sure the infected trees are repurposed.
The emerald ash borer is a jewel beetle native to northeastern Asia that feeds on ash trees. It was originally released in Michigan and was introduced to Virginia in the early 2000s. From Northern Virginia, it made its way to the southern part.
The city’s urban wood utilization efforts have helped reuse the infected wood for a better purpose.
Most recently, Mike Hott, Harrisonburg landscape supervisor, coordinated with Heritage Oaks Golf Course Superintendent John Libassi to remove a declining ash tree located behind the 18th green.
Once the tree was taken down, it went to Willow Run Custom Lumber to be processed and kiln-dried to get the remaining moisture out. Local crafters Stoneybrook Cabinetry used the wood to create a new countertop for the golf course pro shop.
More than 300 trees have been removed from Harrisonburg parks. More will be removed in the next couple of months fro Westover and Hillandale parks.
So far the city has replanted around 200 trees and plans to plant more in the spring. For every tree taken down, one is replanted.
“We are planting different types of oaks and maples so that down the road we don’t run into this problem again,” Hott said. “But we area also waiting for spring to hit so we know what other ones are ready to be taken out.”
There is currently no solution to the outbreak of emerald ash borers.
With the department working on finding ways to reuse the trees, many went toward a water pollution removal system at Purcell Park. A tree that was taken down at Westover Park was turned into a conference table for the Parks and Recreation Center.
“We hope that the community understands that we are using the fallen trees in any positive way possible,” Hott said.
With the project being a large, ongoing one, the city participated in a Virginia Department of Forestry matching grant.
Treating the city’s 36 trees cost $11,526, according to Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications. The Department of Forestry reimbursed the city $5,000.
Parks said the city will have to monitor the 36 trees in the spring to see if they can be re-treated.
“We have caught a few that haven’t showed signs that it is being overtaken by the emerald ash borer and so that’s when we jump in to treat it,” Hott said.
The injection treatment to fight against the ash borer has to be given to the trees every two years. The city’s ash trees were last treated in June 2018 with the help of Bartlett Tree Experts.
Hott said it’s hard to tell if a tree has been infected by the emerald ash borer until it begins showing signs.
The first signs that a tree has been infested would be from a lack of leaves and burr holes. Once the bark turns white, it has become really brittle, according to Hott.
“The problem is is that ash goes downhill real quick,” Hott said, adding that the tree will get brittle within six to eight months.
“So because of how quickly the decline happens, we have to constantly look at high foot and seat traffic for safety reasons,” he said.
Parks said the City Manager’s Office has estimated that the city spent $20,000 to $25,000 in 2019 removing the ash trees.
Taking down the trees was mainly a city cost because it was mostly staff and city equipment doing it, Parks said.
A grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation paid to mulch the new trees for the bioreactor, one of which is at Purcell Park.
Hott said he is glad to see that other people have been able to use the torn down trees for good.
“Local saw-workers and woodworkers have bought pieces of the tree and used them for furniture,” Hott said. “Rocktown Urban Wood has also used the tree parts, which has helped keep their business alive.”
