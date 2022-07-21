On Tuesday, Elizabeth Bersani, a high school journalist from Fredericksburg, thought she didn’t have enough experience to take good photos.
But by Wednesday, Bersani was editing and preparing vibrant, energetic and well-composed snapshots for publication of children at play in the Explore More Discovery Museum in downtown Harrisonburg.
“The little kids are so cute,” Bersani said, delighted. “They had a ton of different exhibits. One of them was a little farm and it had a barn and a fake cow and you could milk the cow.”
Bersani said using the camera for the first time is just one of the new skills she’s learned during a weeklong technical education camp for local middle and high schoolers called jCamp. Taking place at James Madison University, the camp teaches storytelling to local students, putting them in groups that work to produce media spreads about community news during the week.
Around 100 students researched and pitched story ideas at the beginning of camp, which started on Sunday. On Tuesday, they took their ideas to the streets of downtown, interviewing local business owners, teachers, politicians and parents for their stories.
The students are spending the rest of the week developing various media products that tell their stories, including articles, videos and photography.
Evie Bradford, Marena Raines and Leslie Grande — students at Louisa County High School — are preparing a sample yearbook spread to tell their story about new theater summer camps at Court Square Theater.
Throughout the week, students get to pick from informational seminars taught by instructors in journalism education professions from around the country. Grande, who will serve on her school’s yearbook committee for the first time next year, said she’s excited to take her skills to her school’s publication.
Will Hagaman, of Colonial Forge High School in Fredericksburg, and Minsong Ha, of McLean High School, said they’re already putting skills they learned in jCamp seminars to use building infographics and edited images into their story about reactions to plans for American Rescue Plan Act funds in Harrisonburg.
Hagaman and Ha said they interviewed around 10 different sources on Tuesday, getting a variety of viewpoints from local teachers, parents and business owners. Ha, a rising sophomore, said she was enthusiastic to try photography and video production in addition to writing for her journalism classes in school.
The goal of the camp is to teach students vital storytelling skills, said Brad Jenkins, co-director of the camp and adviser to JMU’s student newspaper, the Breeze. The skills not only apply to careers in journalism but to any field, including problem-solving, communication and adapting to changes in plans, he said.
The program, which began in the early 2000s, was first held at Virginia Tech and moved to JMU in 2015, camp staff said. It is sponsored by the Virginia Association of Journalism Teachers and Advisors and brings in instructors from around the country, including A.J. Chambers, named 2021 Broadcast Adviser of the Year by the Journalism Education Association.
“[Our instructors] are some of the best around. We also have college students who serve as camp counselors or mentors to these students,” Jenkins said.
At the end of camp, the students’ projects will be viewable online by visiting vajta.org/jcamp-2022.
“It’s a place to get my kids trained by good people,” said Valerie Kibler, co-director of the camp and journalism teacher at Harrisonburg High School. “They pick up a new skill and bring it back and share it.”
