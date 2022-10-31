The attorney representing the Washington, D.C., man accused of killing two women in Harrisonburg last year asked for a sanity evaluation for his client in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Monday.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson set a hearing for Friday to consider Harrisonburg defense lawyer Louis Nagy's motion for a sanity evaluation for Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35.
Robinson, who was dubbed the "shopping cart killer" by law enforcement, is accused of killing Beth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, in Harrisonburg last year.
Police believe Robinson is connected to the slayings of two other women in Fairfax County and one in Washington, D.C., but he has not been charged in those cases.
A sanity evaluation looks at the mental state of an individual during the time of an alleged offense, Nagy said, as opposed to a competency evaluation, which looks at an individual's current mental state.
Robinson appeared at Monday's hearing via video conference. He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
A grand jury in September indicted Robinson on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing dead bodies and aggravated murder of more than one person within three years, the latter of which is a Class 1 felony.
On Monday, Albertson set an Aug. 28 weeklong jury trial for Redmon's homicide and a separate Sept. 25 weeklong jury trial for Smith's homicide.
At a Sept. 12 preliminary hearing, Judge John Hart watched surveillance video presented by Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst of Redmon and Robinson entering Room 336 at the Howard Johnson motel, where prosecutors say Robinson was staying at the time, in October 2021.
Robinson was staying at the Howard Johnson while he was working at Pilgrim's Pride in Timberville, prosecutors said.
Garst also showed video at the preliminary hearing in which Robinson pulled a shopping cart out of the room after Redmon entered with what appeared to be a body-type figure wrapped in bed sheets.
She also showed video from November 2021 in which Smith entered the room with Robinson, and Robinson again pulled a shopping cart from the room with something wrapped in bed sheets.
Police have said Robinson met the women on dating apps.
Harrisonburg police detective Brooke Wetherell said Robinson told police that the women overdosed while he was asleep, and he disposed of their bodies because he was unsure what to do with them. She testified that she saw Smith and Redmon's bodies in a treeline behind the motel.
Redmon was found with a plastic bag over her head, Wetherell said, and Smith’s arms were tied behind her back with a “chunky black yarn” that police believe was purchased at Walmart by Robinson.
Garst said investigators found links to pornography sites on Robinson's phone that he accessed after each woman died. The video descriptions matched each woman's body physique, and Garst said the killings were "sedo-sexual."
Nagy was unsuccessful when he tried to get Robinson's charges lowered to second-degree murder. He said another woman entered and exited Robinson's motel room unharmed.
Nagy has also asked the court to impose a "gag order" for police to refrain from using the terms "serial killer" or "shopping cart killer" when referring to Robinson.
Friday's hearing is set for 9 a.m.
