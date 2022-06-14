The hills are alive with the sound of baroque music this week for a unique festival created exactly 30 years ago, bringing orchestral talent from across the country to Harrisonburg.
This year, the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, founded at Eastern Mennonite University in the early 1990s, includes featured performer Michael Partington, a classical guitarist who is artist in residence and director of the guitar program at University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. He performed on Sunday and during Monday’s noon concert at Asbury Church.
“The festival always involves other types of music as well. I’ve played a bunch of different stuff. Yesterday with the orchestra, I played a piece by a Cuban composer based on a Beatles song,” Partington said. “Ken has all sorts of different musical interests.”
This year’s festival began Sunday, with the first of three main concerts in EMU’s Lehman Auditorium. It includes daily noon concerts at Asbury United Methodist Church, a baroque music workshop for music students from around the country and free children’s shows at the Central Branch of Massanutten Regional Library. All events highlight German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s own eclectic style while incorporating works from diverse artists that reflect Bach’s innovative spirit, said David Berry, a featured artist in the festival, associate professor of music at EMU and director of the school of music at EMU.
“Bach is sort of what pulls everything together,” Berry said. “[He] drew from so many different influences from his time. He never traveled very far from his home. He just picked up so many different styles and types of music and somehow found his way to have his own voice.”
“The spirit of Bach, of finding all sorts of things and figuring out how they can all come together and represent something beautiful,” Berry said.
Holding the position of artistic director from the first festival through this year, Ken Nafziger, 80, said he plans to retire from the role at the end of this year’s festival.
The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival was inspired by Nafziger’s stories of classical music festivals on the West Coast. With the encouragement of Joseph Lapp, president of Eastern Mennonite University at the time, Nafziger, now professor emeritus of music at EMU, said he became artistic director of the festival.
Partington, who knows Nafziger from West Coast music festivals, said he travels across the country to perform in the Bach Festival for two reasons.
“One is to work with Ken, because he’s such a great person to work and a great musician and a super nice human being,” Partington said. “[Two is] the level of musicianship of the orchestra players here is really high and kind of the community this festival has, it’s kind of like a family that comes together once a year.”
A “swan song” of sorts, Nafziger will conduct one of his favorite pieces, Bach’s Mass in B Minor on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in EMU’s Lehman Auditorium. The festival will conclude on Sunday with a Lepzig Service at 11 a.m. in the Lehman Auditorium.
Considered one of the greatest compositions of all time, Nafziger said the Mass is a combination of parts that Bach wrote at different parts of his life.
“It’s just sort of an acme or a zenith point of baroque music,” Nafziger said. “It’s excellent. Its performance, its structure, its expressiveness. I am delighted to be able to do it with this choir and this orchestra.”
Nafziger passes the baton to Berry, who will take over as artistic director.
“I think it’s time to let somebody else do it and take it in a new direction,” Nafziger said. “Lots of others besides myself have found it a valuable cultural experience for the Shenandoah Valley and that its continuation is not dependent on my being there [is] a real honor.”
Berry will join Amanda Gookin, executive director and a local cellist, who joined the festival in 2020.
“I am honored. It’s such a legacy that Ken has built here with this festival,” Berry said. “I feel really honored that I get to step into that and take that tradition but also figure out our way forward and what we’ll do now. I think Amanda is the perfect person to come in, too, and I think we’ll be a great team.”
Gookin said last year’s festival took on a hybrid format and 2020’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the festival returns with a focus on equity and inclusion, drawing more composers who are women, Black, Indigenous and people of color and offering as many free events as possible.
“Without an audience and without donors and supporters, we simply wouldn’t be able to do this,” Gookin said. “There are so many [great] composers from around the world. The festival really showcases a lot of different types of music and a lot of different composers.”
A featured artist in this year’s festival, Berry will perform Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Lehman Auditorium. To view the festival schedule, visit svbachfestival.org.
“It’s a really big piece. Really symphonic kind of and exciting,” Berry said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.