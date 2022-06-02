A familiar face is returning to Harrisonburg City Council.
At a special meeting Thursday, City Council appointed Richard Baugh, a former council member and mayor, to fill the seat vacated by George Hirschmann, who resigned May 25 citing health reasons.
Baugh, a Harrisonburg attorney, could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero and council members Laura Dent and Chris Jones all voted to appoint Baugh, who served on City Council from 2009-2020.
Dent — who serves with Baugh on Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission — made the motion to appoint Baugh.
“I’ve been really impressed with Richard’s depth of institutional knowledge and thorough analysis and working with him on Planning Commission, as well as his whole history previously on City Council,” Dent said.
Romero and Jones noted Baugh’s previous terms serving on City Council and his familiarity with city departments and issues.
“I think that his resume and the continuity means that he is most abreast with all of the issues that we’re facing, and not only that, but his institutional knowledge,” Jones said.
Reed said Baugh “is definitely beyond qualified” to fill the seat. During Baugh’s stint on City Council, he was both vice mayor and mayor. In addition to his current term on Planning Commission, Baugh also served in that capacity from 2004 to 2010 and 2013 to 2018.
Baugh, a Democrat, will bring a unique viewpoint to City Council, Reed said.
“Richard is definitely a different voice,” Reed said. “I look forward to serving with Mr. Baugh.”
A November special election will be held for two remaining years left in Hirschmann’s term on City Council. Baugh is eligible to run in the special election.
“While my heart is heavy at the thought of no longer serving the community I care so much about, I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to make the Friendly City a better place thanks to the trust you placed in me as one of your elected officials,” Hirschmann said in a statement. “Harrisonburg truly is a remarkable place full of caring, wonderful people, and it has been my pleasure to serve you all.”
City Council members extended their gratitude and appreciation for Hirschmann’s commitment to serving the community, not only during his time on City Council, but also as chief meteorologist at WHSV-TV3. Hirschmann had a great sense of humor, Jones said, but was also thoughtful and firm in his decision-making while sitting on the dais.
“We’re going to miss George,” Reed said.
In a 2020 interview with the Daily News-Record, Hirschmann said Baugh would be missed. Baugh came fourth in a May 2020 primary for three Democratic Party nominations to council.
“We didn’t always agree on everything, but he had a common sense about him on a lot of issues,” Hirschmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.