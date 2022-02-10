Wednesday’s joint funeral service honoring slain Bridgewater College officer John Painter and campus security safety officer J.J. Jefferson wasn’t about trying to make sense of the violence that took the two men.
The service, which featured eulogizes from family and friends of both officers with over 3,000 attendees at the Atlantic Bank Union Center on the campus of James Madison University, was about honoring their memories and the blessing that those memories will be to loved ones and the community for generations to come.
“In the Jewish tradition there is a phrase often used, ‘May his memory be a blessing,’” said Bridgewater College’s chaplain, Rev. Robbie Miller. “Affirming that they continue to be a blessing, after their earthly journey is done. They are a blessing to their families, friends, and community because of the lives they lived.”
Painter and Jefferson were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 1 after responding to a suspicious person on the Bridgewater College campus. The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, faces five felony charges including first-degree murder.
While the question of why this happened to Painter and Jefferson may never be answered, Wednesday’s service reflected not the way the two men died, but the way they lived their lives and the way they in turn touched and changed lives.
Pastor Michael Miller from Crosslink Community Church spoke on behalf of the Jefferson family about a man who loved college students, who loved to grill, who adored his wife, Shannon Oates Jefferson, and who was humble and heroic.
Miller spoke of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, that there is a season for everything and a time for every activity under heaven. There is a time to be born and a time to die. On a headstone there are normally two dates that represent those times, with a dash or a dot separating them.
That dot or dash is the “life in between,” Miller said. “The moments, the experiences, the joys the sorrows, the relationships. The memories lived by that individual.”
“Make the most of that dash, make the most of it like J.J. did,” Miller said.
Jefferson was a son, nephew, brother in law, uncle, one half of a “dynamic duo,” a friend, and a loving, adoring husband.
“J.J. didn’t know any subordinates,” Miller said. “It didn’t matter who you were, he treated you the same.”
Jefferson loved his job at Bridgewater College. He didn’t take pleasure in disciplining students but saw it as a chance to help them learn and make better decisions. He enforced the rules and did it out of love, Miller said.
Jefferson, as well as Painter, will leave behind the legacy of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice so that innocents may live.
“When we focus on these precious moments that God has given us ... he will make ahead a path straight for us,” Miller said.
Family friend of J.J. Jefferson, Bryan Fox, sang, “I Don’t Feel Noways Tired,” in honor of his friend.
A number of family and friends of Painter spoke and shared stories about the longtime former Grottoes police chief.
Courtney Painter, John Painter’s only child, read a poem, “Greatest Hero” by an unknown author, that she had shared with her father when he retired as Grottoes police chief in 2018.
It read in part: “This world has many heroes, some you’d know by name. They give their best at what they do, so they deserve their fame. But among all those heroes this world has ever had, there’s not one admired more than the guy that I call dad.”
J.R. Dodd, Timberville police chief, said Painter was a reluctant police chief, but born to be a police officer. He cared for all of his officers and hated to discipline them. Dodd said Painter was a humble man, and if he could see all of the people who turned out Wednesday to remember him and Jefferson, he would “be embarrassed.”
“He was prepared for this day, as prepared as any police officer can be when they face evil,” Dodd said. “He was prepared to stand between the innocent and evil. ... Untold lives were saved that day.”
In the same vein, Andy Campbell, a family friend of the Painters, said: “John and J.J., you won. ... All those kids got to talk to their parents that night because of you.”
Painter’s nephew, Jacob Painter, told many stories about his uncle. About hunting with him, getting advice from him. Jacob Painter said his uncle always had a way of setting him straight, saying just the right thing when he needed to hear it. Jacob also read a letter from his father who recounted how his brother gave out fake tickets at the age of 11.
“He was like a best friend to me,” Jacob Painter said of his uncle. “That dude taught me everything.”
When he began playing music, his uncle believed in his band even more than Jacob Painter did. He went to every show, and was the first one there.
Painter shared a story about how his uncle once brought his best buddy, J.J. Jefferson, to one of his shows. Painter had met Jefferson on a few occasions before.
A few days after the show, Painter received a text from Jefferson saying, “I have a surprise for you.”
Painter went down to Bridgewater College, where Jefferson and his uncle were, and Jefferson had for him a Pearl drum set.
Painter asked Jefferson if he wanted anything for it — money, a gift card, food?
Jefferson replied: “No. I just want you to play music and never stop.”
Jacob Painter, along with cousin Austin Painter, sang “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” as well as a song they wrote for their uncle titled, “Until We Meet Again.”
After the family and friends spoke of their loved ones, Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the crowd.
“I know all of you have felt like I have,” Youngkin said. “It’s hard to sit here. And it’s wonderful to sit here.”
Youngkin told Painter and Jefferson’s loved ones that he couldn’t know the full measure of the grief they were feeling. While Jefferson and Painter paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect innocent lives, the families and loved ones of the fallen pay, too, he said.
“Every day they put on the uniform, you lived with the uncertainty that you may not see them again,” Youngkin said.
It’s too tempting to ask, “How can this happen here?”
“I don’t know the answer to those things,” Youngkin said. “In my faith, Jesus tells us ... there is no greater love than of the one who lays down his life for his friends. John and J.J. did this for each other and they did this for all of us.”
