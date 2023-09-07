As September approached, so did the heat. Dr. Jennifer Derby, staff family physician at Sentara Family Medicine at Timber Way provided insight on how to address heat-related issues as the summer season closes.
“The biggest thing is making sure that you stay hydrated, that is number one, and making sure that you avoid sun injury,” said Derby.
The most dangerous times for people to be out in the heat are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those are the hottest parts of the day, especially from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Derby. Avoiding the hottest hours of the day is critical because the hotter it is, the higher the risk for heat injury.
Anytime that the temperatures are over 90 degrees, people are at a high risk, according to Derby. At risk populations, such as those with heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, COPD, asthma and those with prior heat injuries, are the highest at-risk population for heat injuries, said Derby. So those individuals should be cautious during times of high heat.
If people find themselves in a situation where they need to be out in the heat, they should make sure they have cool water with them and stay hydrated, said Derby.
Hydration should be “half your body weight in fluid ounces of water plus insensible losses,” said Derby. “That's one of the best things that you can do to prevent dehydration.” If you're going to work out, you should have a pint of water or about 8 to 16 ounces of water, in addition to the half your body weight of fluid ounces."
If you are drinking a lot of water then electrolytes need to be replaced, said Derby. This should include one part Gatorade or Pedialyte to three parts water, Derby said, and heart failure patients should be cautious about the amount of salt included.
Liberal use of actual manual shade and sunblock can also protect individuals from the heat, said Derby.
“Particularly [with] your little infants … they need to be covered at all times,” Derby explained.
This means having them in a stroller with shade that ensure they are fully covered from the sun and there is air circulating through. Umbrellas can also be used to block the sun.
Don’t leave children in the car by themselves, especially in hot weather, Derby warned. Furthermore, if children are playing outside in the heat, make sure every 30 minutes they come indoors and have a 15-minute break, or 30-minute break on the hotter days.
Per guidelines, SPF 30 should be used, but Derby prefers SPF 50 or higher and emphasizes the need to reapply sunscreen. Sunburns can still happen to those that do not reapply.
In doors, it is recommended to use fans and ensure the air is circulating, said Derby
Heat Related Injuries
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 25 heat-related injuries in Rockingham County in 2022 at emergency departments and urgent care visits, according to VDH’s website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviews heat-related illnesses as heat cramps, sunburn, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat rash, according to the CDC website.
If heat cramps occur, a person needs to hydrate with electrolyte solution and get out of the heat, said Derby.
“If your temperature is elevated, [take] a cool bath, not a cold bath, but a cool bath,” said Derby. “Or ice on the neck, armpits and groin … can be really helpful to help you cool [down].”
If an individual is experiencing any mental status changes — like slurring of words, speech difficulties or confusion — they should go to the emergency room, said Derby. “Call an ambulance.”
People can actually have seizures due to hot temperatures, according to Derby.
“It is a common cause of death in places where there's a lot of poverty and high temperature,” Derby said.
To address sunburns, when someone first gets a sunburn, they should take a cool shower, said Derby. The shower does two things, it cools the skin and helps to decrease some of the inflammation, and it stops the burn effect. Then be sure to apply aloe from the actual plant or store, take Tylenol or Ibuprofen as needed for pain and drink lots of water, Derby continued.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website provides a chart about heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps sunburn and heat rash. The chart provides a list of what to look for and what to do.
