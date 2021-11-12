There is something special about being thanked for their years of service in the military by elementary school students, said Grottoes Councilman Jim Justis, an Army retiree.
“It means what we all served for is alive and well in this country,” Justis said. “It’s the only reward every veteran has ever wanted or expected.”
On a beautiful Thursday, students from Elkton Elementary School and South River Elementary School traveled to Grottoes Town Hall to participate in the town’s annual Veterans Day ceremony. This is the first time in the history of the event in Grottoes that students have been asked to play music and share their thoughts in the form of essays, read aloud to the about 20 veterans in attendance.
South River third-grader Easton Campbell decided to talk about his great-grandfather, Philip Woo.
“I did not get to meet my great-grandfather, Philip Woo. He was in the Korean War in the Army,” Easton said. “While he did not fire weapons, his job was just as important. To me he was an extra special veteran because his family came over from China when he was a very little kid. In my family he was the most patriotic.”
Fifth-grader Sebastian Robles thanked the veterans in attendance and talked about the important job they have.
“Because of the soldiers’ bravery, I think I can be brave in life,” Sebastian said. “They inspire me in life to be a good person, not a bad one. They are great people that not just inspire me but millions of people. We could never repay you for what you have done but I hope you know that we are so thankful for your sacrifices.”
The words of the students from South River clearly moved those in attendance.
“This is the best Veterans Day ever,” Justis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.