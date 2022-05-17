Most members of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition know someone who’s been injured or killed cycling on a shared roadway.
Some members themselves have been hit by a vehicle and survived, like Marcia Lamphier, who leads an annual bike ride through Harrisonburg in honor of cyclists who were injured or killed while riding.
“It reaches all of our hearts because we all know someone who’s either been killed or someone who was injured by a car or by a vehicle while we were riding our bicycles,” said Lamphier, co-treasurer of the coalition. “I personally have been hit.”
Harrisonburg joins localities around the country and the globe in observing Ride of Silence this Wednesday at 7 p.m., put on locally by the coalition. Cyclists of all ages and skill levels and members of the public are invited to participate in the slow-paced, up to 10-mile bike ride, which begins and ends at Eastern Mennonite University’s University Commons.
Riding in silence, without talking, the cyclists will trace a path from the university to downtown Harrisonburg, circling through Court Square. Anyone from the community may bring a bike and participate. All riders are required wear helmets and obey all rules of the road during the ride, which will be led by Lamphier. Yogi Gillette, who is running this year’s event, will follow behind the group for safety.
Riders will also wear arm bands that symbolize their connection to Ride of Silence, Gillette said.
"A black arm band is for anyone that’s been hit and a red one is for someone who knows someone that died,” Gillette said.
Ride of Silence was founded in 2003 at the national level in honor of someone who’d been hit by a bus and killed while on a shared roadway, according to the Ride of Silence website. While cyclists are legally entitled to share roadways with vehicles, members of the bicycle coalition said many drivers fail to watch out for cyclists.
“It’s a moment of silence wrapped into a bike ride to raise awareness about the rights that we have when riding bikes on the road,” said Kyle Lawrence, coalition executive director.
Currently in its 20th year nationally, Harrisonburg was one of the first localities to observe Ride of Silence. Lamphier said her husband, Marshall Hammond, a longtime cyclist in the area, brought Ride of Silence to town because someone they knew had been hurt.
“It gives you time to reflect. I usually think about the person that I know really well that was killed. It’s kind of a somber ride and we hope that the public sees what we’re doing as just a tribute to those people,” Lamphier said.
Hammond usually runs the event, which has been going on for at least a decade. He is working in Martinsburg, W.Va., and can’t make it to this year’s event, but plans to observe solo.
“Wednesday, at 7 o’clock, I’m going to go out and do a Ride of Silence here. Just to make sure we keep it together because there’s been people killed up here, in Harrisonburg and run over in all kinds of places,” Hammond said.
