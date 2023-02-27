The inside of Valley Lanes on South Main Street glowed up on Saturday, as hundreds of people donned orange and yellow shirts to bowl for a local cause.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County held its annual Glow Bowl For Kids’ Sake, its biggest fundraising event, for the 35th time this weekend. The nonprofit had a goal of raising $75,000, Lindsey Douglas, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said.
About 500 people participated in the event over the weekend, Douglas said. Some people caught wind of the event through word of mouth and others happened to be bowling during the event and joined, she said.
About $47,575 was raised from local sponsors like Dean Brothers Inc., Perdue, F&M Bank and Senger Roofing LLC prior to Friday, Douglas said. Dean Brothers Inc. presented the event. Several of those companies reserved lanes and their employees came out to bowl.
The event’s top fundraiser, Tom Yeakle, of Harrisonburg, was among the crowd on Saturday. Over the last eight or nine years, he’s raised $30,000 for the organization, Douglas said.
Every year, Yeakle asks hundreds of friends to pledge anywhere from $1 to $100 — his goal this year was $2,000, which is around what he raised last year. A few years in a row he raised around $5,000, he said.
Yeakle said several church members step forward to donate, from Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, St. Jacob’s-Spaders Lutheran Church, and other local churches.
During its busiest times, such as 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, around 23 lanes were filled with people bowling for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Marilynn McDorman was among them with her family, continuing her mother’s tradition.
As soon as her mother Vera Moore learned of the event, she supported it every year, McDorman said.
“It was so dear to her heart, that she wanted everybody to be a part of it and do stuff for the kids,” McDorman said.
Moore passed away in July, and McDorman brought her daughter and granddaughter — who always watched Moore bowl — out to the event Saturday.
“We thought, ‘What better way to honor mom than to do this for her,’ so we’re hoping to continue it every year,” McDorman said.
All of the funds raised from Glow Bowl will go back into the nonprofit’s budget to help support over 160 youth, some of whom are still waiting for mentors, Douglas said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters matches volunteers with children in the community to provide consistent friendship and support.
One of the bowlers on Saturday had been a “little” during her middle school years, and she is now returning the favor.
“Middle school was a rougher time, that's for sure, and I think having a ‘big’ made me feel like I had a friend,” said Katelyn Lindsey, a freshman at James Madison University, on Saturday.
She’s now a "big" herself and meets with a second grader from Spotswood Elementary School every Friday, during lunch. The kid and her friends look forward to it, Lindsey said, and love to ask her questions as they eat. On Friday, the group debated if McDonalds’ chicken nuggets or the cafeteria’s chicken nuggets were better.
“I was just with her yesterday and I got my first hug from her, which was like the biggest thing to me,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said the program works so well because a lot of the volunteers are young adults, which is young enough for children to connect with, but old enough to serve as a mentor.
Douglas said Big Brothers Big Sisters is serving half the youth it was pre-COVID-19, and the organization can always use volunteers.
“Especially after the last few years of challenges and transitions for so many families and kids, mentors can be there to help them reconnect, reengage and build their confidence," Douglas said.
