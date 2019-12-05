The Virginia Department of Transportation is trying to spread word about upcoming work on one of the busiest corridors in the city.
Work is planned for the area around the Interstate 81 Exit 247 interchange, including replacing four U.S. 33 bridges between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane and eliminating the northbound I-81 cloverleaf from eastbound Market Street.
VDOT representatives, Harrisonburg city staff and officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department visited neighboring homes on Wednesday night.
They knocked on doors in the Country Club Court neighborhood, nestled between Interstate 81 and East Market Street, to hand out flyers that explained the project in English and Spanish.
Construction on the $60 million project is slated to begin early 2022 and be complete in two and a half years.
"For two to three years, these people are going to have some noise impact as those bridges are taken down and new ones are put up," said Michael Parks, communications director for the city.
On Dec. 12, residents will be able to give comments and hear from VDOT officials about the project during a hearing at the Lucy F. Simms Center between 4 and 7 p.m.
No private property is being taken for the project, according to Ken Slack, a VDOT spokesman who knocked on doors with police and city staff on Wednesday.
"There will be some overnight work," he said.
The two East Market Street bridges over the Norfolk Southern railway line west of the interstate will be replaced by one bridge, as will the two over Interstate 81.
The bridges were originally built in 1960 and have reached the end of their service life, according to VDOT.
A shared-use path will be built in the median of East Market Street from the intersection of Burgess Road and Linda Lane to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Improvements to Exit 247 I-81 will include removal of the existing northbound on-ramp at East Market Street.
An extended off-ramp will serve drivers headed west on U.S. 33 in place of the removed on-ramp.
A spur will be set up for drivers headed from northbound 81 to eastbound U.S. 33 and traffic signal at that intersection will also serve drivers headed north on the interstate from westbound East Market Street.
The southbound Interstate 81 deceleration ramp to westbound East Market Street will be adjusted to allow more space for merging.
As part of the project, left lanes turn onto Linda Lane will be extended, and many of the ramps will be widened or extended.
U.S. 33 handled approximately 31,000 vehicles per day in 2018, according to VDOT.
By 2045, use is expected to rise 22.5% to 40,000 vehicles per day.
"With very few exceptions, we'll be running two lanes of traffic in both directions," Slack said of East Market Street during the work.
Those exceptions include large, short processes, such as putting new bridge beams in place, he said.
Neighborhood conversations like Wednesday's help spread important information, such as the VDOT project, and also give Harrisonburg police officers a chance to interact with the community, said Eric English, chief of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
"Different neighborhoods have different issues, and one of the things we want to do is to try to reach out and touch different neighborhoods," English said. "And just see what the issues are, so we can address them."
He said the conversations also give the chance for residents to give feedback to the police.
"Whether it be traffic, loud noise, music, whatever it may be, I just want those residents to have an opportunity to bring it to our attention so we can at least do something about it," he said.
