Despite the ongoing pandemic and the unique issues and challenges that it created, both Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools are looking to 2022 and the progress they hope to make.
For HCPS, the big projects on the horizon revolve around the construction of the city’s second high school and starting progress on the recently approved five-year strategic plan, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
In terms of the latter, the biggest development will be moving the school division’s welcome center from Kesiter Elementary School to a more centrally located spot on Main Street, where the old Sentara sleep clinic used to be.
Currently, the welcome center is used by families that are new to the school division. Harrisonburg receives new residents from all over the world and the welcome center is important to getting their children registered for school and testing students for grade placement.
But Keister isn’t the best location, being out of the way for a lot of city residents, and by sharing a location with an existing elementary school it tends to get lost.
HCPS is leasing the house where the new welcome center will be, which Richards said could be open this summer but definitely by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
The space will also house a new family resource and outreach center, which will be a place for any city family to go to receive guidance on a variety of topics. There will also be health resources for families under roof.
By creating the resource and outreach center, as well as moving the welcome center, HCPS is fulfilling a number of the action items under the community section of the strategic plan.
“I like to dig into the more challenging things first,” Richards said.
Besides tackling the strategic plan, HCPS is well underway with the construction of its second high school, currently being referred to by the public as HHS2. A number of important decisions regarding the future of the school will be made this coming spring and summer, Richards said.
The first decision will be determining attendance zones. A School Board policy is currently in place for this process, which will be slightly smoother than redistricting for an elementary school, of which there are six. The policy takes into account the capacity of the schools, the number of school-aged children in an area, natural boundaries such as highways, the extracurricular needs of a student and cultural, racial and economic balance.
“Staff will follow it to a ‘T’ and take recommendations to the School Board,” Richards said.
One decision the community is following closely is the naming of the new high school. A policy is also in place for this process and will involve a naming committee made up of parents, students, staff and community members. They will bring their recommendations to the School Board, which will ultimately vote on the second high school’s name.
The last major decision that will take place this summer will be the hiring of the principal. Normally when a new school opens the new principal is hired 12 months out to ensure plenty of time for staffing the school, which the principal plays a large part in. Because the timeline for opening HHS2 is December 2023, that would put the hiring of the principal in December 2022. December is a notoriously bad time to be hiring anyone, Richards said, which is why they have bumped the timeline up to July of 2022.
“We obviously like to develop talent from within, but we will consider outside talent as well,” Richards said.
The person who is hired for the principal position at HHS2 will work from Central Office until the school is complete.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said that beginning of 2022 will be focused on how best to keep students in school with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and particularly the highly contagious omicron variant.
Currently a mask mandate is in place for anyone entering a school under Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders. However, in mid-January, Governor-elect Glen Youngkin will take over and it is likely the mask mandate will be reversed, Scheikl said.
RCPS currently has hospital-grade ventilation in most of the schools and is participating in a Virginia Department of Health surveillance testing program for students who opt-in. Next year, a pilot program will be added that will allow students who come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to stay in school if they test throughout the recommended quarantine period, as well as wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. “Test and stay” will take away the need for the requisite quarantine period, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just dropped to five days, keeping more students in school.
RCPS is one of only 10 school divisions chosen to participate in the program.
Besides dealing with COVID-19, RCPS will continue to focus on the mental health needs of students, recovering lost learning as a result of the pandemic and continuing to adapt curricula to reflect best practices and authentic learning.
Scheikl said he expects the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget to contain additional funding for mental health services for students, which will be used to hire psychologists and social service workers. This will continue to the school division’s efforts to address the emotional and behavioral needs of students, which have been made all the more vital after two years of isolation and uncertainty during the pandemic.
“It didn’t just wear on adults,” Scheikl said of the effects of the pandemic. “If a student can’t focus because they are worried about food insecurity, or are anxious, they can’t learn.”
RCPS will continue its partnerships with both Learning 2025 and Harvard University, both of which began in the fall and are focused on bringing all teaching within the school division to peak authentic learning.
“We’re figuring out what is essential knowledge and how can kids apply it,” Scheikl.
Harvard is helping not just through the development of future curricula but through the heavy duty data crunching that comes with showing that improvements are working.
