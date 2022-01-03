The weather Saturday was an unseasonable 60 degrees and the day threatened rain.
A few raindrops, however, didn’t stop 16 cyclists from starting the new year on a roll.
The annual Icicle Ride has taken place in temperatures as low as 9 degrees and has drawn upward of 50 riders in past years, said Yogi Gillette, board member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition.
Usually departing from Wildwood Park in Bridgewater, the annual Icicle Ride is an easy group ride put on by the coalition.
“This is something that goes on rain or shine. The weather sometimes dictates how many people show up,” said Sandy Parks, a coalition board member. “It turned out to be a beautiful ride.”
Saturday’s mostly flat, paved route traced a 25-mile stretch from Bridgewater to Hinton and Clover Hill, running near the Dry River. Parks led the pack and picked the route.
She said the cyclists shared the road with other riders, cars, trucks and runners. More than just an informal club, the coalition teaches safety on the roads during its rides, according to Gillette.
“[We] teach people how to ride safely, how to share the road,” Gillette said. “Not to hog the road, but to be considerate of other cyclists, pedestrians, cars.”
Gillette served as a “sweep” on the midday ride. Cycling at the rear of the pack, sweeps make sure no riders get left behind. For the Icicle Ride, Gillette assisted with any issues riders had, like a loose chain or flat tire.
The coalition holds numerous cycling and social events throughout the year.
Saturday’s ride is called a social ride. It was designed to be easy and accessible to all levels of riders. Members of the group included younger teenagers to older adults.
Parks said easy rides like this are a perfect way to start the new year.
“You not only have the fellowship but getting off the couch and starting the new year active,” she said.
Through social rides, the coalition encourages riders of all levels to pedal on the pavement.
“Cycling is not only a good way to get physically fit, but I also use it for mental health. Even a couple miles around Bridgewater just resets the mind and lowers the blood pressure,” Parks said.
Parks said she and other members set mileage goals for the new year.
Parks said she’d encourage anyone who’s interested in cycling to set an appropriate cycling goal for the new year as a way to get healthy.
“It’s not really about how far you ride,” Parks said. “Everybody finding their entry point and not looking at somebody else’s goal, [people] can adjust as they go along.”
In addition to spreading the love of cycling, the coalition also runs campaigns to expand cycling infrastructure in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area.
Kyle Lawrence, executive director, is hopeful moving into 2022.
He said he was proud to take his 4-year-old son on a ride through downtown. The two safely used some new shared lanes that connected to Hillandale Park’s Rocktown Trails for mountain biking.
“It was the first time he had ridden from our house to the Rocktown Trails. It filled my heart with warmth and joy,” Lawrence said.
The leadership of the coalition agreed there is important work to be done in the coming year. More schools need to be linked to safe trails and more kids need exposure to cycling, Parks said.
She said the city’s second high school, currently under construction, needs to prioritize access for students who walk or ride a bike to school.
“The experience could have been better, safer and more comfortable,” Lawrence wrote. “A world where all ages can ride and walk safely as part of their daily lives [is possible].”
