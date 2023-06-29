Just under 1,000 bicyclists pedaled their way through the scenic back roads of Rockingham and Augusta counties during Bike Virginia's six day tour held June 23–28.
Bike Virginia is a non-profit organization based out of Richmond that exists to help communities embrace cycling through several initiatives such as events, education, working with elected officials, advocacy programs, grants and consulting. This year marked the 33rd tour — which serves as a major fundraiser for the organization — the group has organized.
This year was the first time the routes highlighted this part of the state since 2019.
After departing Staunton, participants camped out at Hillandale Park — or a nearby hotel — during the Harrisonburg half of the tour and by Wednesday, June 28, most folks were finishing up their final miles and packing up to head back home. This year's tour featured signature routes that highlighted the quiet roads and rural communities surrounding Bryce Resort, Massanutten Mountain and everything in between.
One aspect of this year's tour that differed from the past was that event organizers put less resources into setting up rest stops along the routes and more energy into encouraging its riders to visit country stores — such as Turner Hams in Fulks Run or Mill Creek Country Store in Port Republic — and restaurants along the way.
One cyclist from Reston has been touring with Bike Virginia since 2004. Having now pedaled in nearly every part of the state, the cyclist spoke highly of the tours and the organization that leads them.
While touring is somewhat of an underground operation, tours like Bike Virginia are going on all over the country. According to Kim Perry — executive director for Bike Virginia — hosting tours are beneficial to the communities they visit for several key reasons.
"We bring cyclists from all over the country to experience the regions' cycling," Perry said. "[Bike Virginia] is kind of this trifecta of tourism, awareness for communities about how much cycling tourism can bring to their economies as well as encouraging people to be more active. It's always fun when our guests inspire other people to get on their bikes."
Perry comes from a background of working in health education and is an avid cyclist herself. She joined the Bike Virginia staff 15 years ago and has acted upon her passion for engaging the community in healthy lifestyles through organizing the cycling tours ever since.
"People of all shapes and sizes and backgrounds are enjoying their bikes at an event like this," remarked Perry, "and to me it is incredibly valuable for other people to see that."
