For Stan Maclin, the head of the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg, Monday’s 1,000-plus strong march reminded him of the NAACP’s silent march in New York City during July of 1917.
That silent march, over a century ago, drew 10,000 people who carried signs, but did not speak, in response to racially motivated attacks against black communities across the country, according to the NAACP’s website.
Maclin said that as an older man, Monday’s protest felt like a “passing of the torch” as young Americans of all races are fed up with violence against people of color.
“Man, it was so powerful for me to see these young white folks had made their minds up that wrong is wrong and they’re not taking it,” he said.
Maclin organized the first event that drew a major crowd in the city last week in the wake of George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. On Friday, over 300 people gathered to listen to speakers on how to address police brutality and racism, as well as people of color’s personal experiences with authority.
Another one is set for Friday.
Mayor Deanna Reed called Monday’s march “beautiful.”
“I had so many different emotions when I saw the amount of people that showed up Monday,” the city’s first black female mayor said.
She said she knew there would be a large turnout, but not quite as large as it ended up being.
“It is really great that the community came together,” said Karen Thomas, the founder and president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association. “It was very heartwarming to see that.”
Maclin said he was impressed not only by the number of people who attended the protest, but also the level of organization that the protest showed.
“I think everybody was there in a united voice, even though that voice was silent, we were together in solidarity,” Reed said.
The ability and intention from city staff, council and law enforcement personnel to hear from and interact with the community helped keep avenues for peaceful dialogue strong in the Friendly City, according to Reed.
Other cites, such as Minneapolis and New York City, have seen rioting and looting in addition to peaceful protests.
“That’s not who we are as a city,” Reed said.
Members of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham chapter of the NAACP could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.