Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and James Madison University Orientation is holding the 2021 Block Party in the 'Burg Saturday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in downtown.
Students will walk north from campus starting at 2:15 p.m., and there will be increased pedestrian activity, but downtown will still be open to vehicles and parking is available, according to a press release.
Official street closures for the block party include parking prohibited around Court Square and in the lot between Jimmy Madison's and Clementine between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
From noon to 5:30 p.m., the south, west and north sections of Court Square will be closed for event activities. Parking in the City Hall lot will also be prohibited.
From 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., both lanes of Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Rock Street will be closed and will reopen around 5:30 p.m. Court Square will be closed to traffic from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
All parking decks and the municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.
Details on the event are available online at https://downtownharrisonburg.org/block-party/.
— Staff Report
