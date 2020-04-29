One of Mary Faith Fawley's favorite sayings as a teacher has been "You don't have to, you get to," emphasizing the gift that education is.
One year a parent of one of her students had a rug custom made with the saying on it, and now that rug sits at the front of her classroom and hundreds of students have sat on it.
Fawley, a third-grade teacher at Blue Ridge Christian School, a private school in Dayton, estimates that she has taught upwards of 1,000 students during her time as an educator. She taught in the public school sector and another private school for 14 years before taking the job at Blue Ridge Christian, where she has spent the last three decades.
Fawley said she stayed with BRCS because she likes the model of teaching the whole students, the academic and the spiritual side.
A lot has changed in the 30 years that Fawley has been teaching, but one thing hasn't -- her love for her kids.
"I can tell you that I have loved every one of those children," she said. "That is my commitment to the parents: I will love your child."
Fawley has now had the opportunity to teach the children of her former students and to attend their weddings. She has seen students in her previous classes get married to each other. Last year she attended nine weddings of former students.
She's taught families of three and four kids, sometimes five. She had the opportunity to teach all six children in one family.
It's the love she has for her students that is making her decision to retire this year a difficult one.
"I have a doctor friend that was always being asked 'When are you going to retire?'" Fawley said. "He would say, 'The Lord hasn't told me yet.'"
She began using the answer herself, knowing that her time in the classroom wasn't over yet. But last year, she had a sense of peace and knew that the 2019-20 school year would be her last.
And what an unusual school year it has been. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic students in Virginia were told not to return to school in mid-March. It's been a sad end to an almost 45-year career in education for Fawley.
"I'm missing the children in the classroom, but it's almost like it's getting me ready for retirement," she said.
Fawley said she hopes to visit the Holy Land when it's safe to travel again. But that's the extent of her plans for retirement at this point.
"It has been my pleasure and joy to be able to teach," Fawley said. "I have loved it and I have counted it as a privilege to have partnered with parents and churches."
