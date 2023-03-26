When Shenandoah National Park was created, at least 500 families were forced to leave their homes on the property, according to the National Park Service. Not only did they leave behind their homes, they also left behind a rich history of community in the land where the park now stands.
To honor the displaced families, one group is constructing memorials in each of the eight counties where land was acquired to create the park. And on Saturday, they broke ground for the final monument.
On Saturday morning, members of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project broke ground on a chimney monument at Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes.
The monument will contain a plaque with the names of families in Augusta County that were displaced by Shenandoah National Park. Members of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project spoke about their efforts and a few descendants shared some family history.
Blue Ridge Heritage Project was created in 2013, and the first monument went up in Madison County in 2015 — the next in Albemarle County. Since then, five other monuments have been constructed in Elkton, Stanley, Front Royal, Sperryville and Stanardsville.
Bill Henry, founder of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project, said he wants the monuments to stimulate conversation not only between the descendants, but between visitors of Shenandoah National Park.
“We want this to be an enduring reminder that these people were here,” he said.
Austin Shank, Grottoes parks and tourism director, said about 70,000 to 75,000 people visit Grand Caverns every year. The monument is going to sit next to the entrance of the visitor center — so most people will see the monument as they come through the park.
Clyde Jenkins is the stonemason constructing the chimney monument at Grand Caverns. He also constructed the chimney monument in Page County, Henry said.
Carrie Eheart, board member of the Augusta County Committee for Blue Ridge Heritage Project, shared her family story Saturday.
Eheart is a descendant of the Wood family. She showed the group on Saturday a collection of drawings her brother drew of their family’s house and other pivotal spots in the community before displacement. The first four drawings were of the house her great-grandfather Joe Wood lived in, when he married into the Ballard family. Joe Wood added a porch addition onto the house when he moved in, which served as a social space for the community, Eheart said.
“Every Saturday, there was a square dance and banjo, music and singing and everything going on in the Wood-Ballard home,” Eheart said.
The last drawing of the house was the remnants after the park service tore it down to make room for Shenandoah National Park.
“Why did it have to fall down?” a little girl asked Eheart.
Eheart explained they tore it down to construct a road for the park.
The Commonwealth of Virginia claimed eminent domain over the entire Shenandoah National Park area in the 1920s, and Eheart said this was one of the most shameful acts of eminent domain in United States history.
Eheart said she’s spent time bushwacking in the woods, to search for remnants of displaced families’ homes and lost graveyards. Other descendants spoke up about doing the same, and Bill Wood, of Scottsville, shared his story.
Bill Wood is a descendant of the Wood and Harris family and has been searching for the lost Harris graveyard for years.
In the 1900s, national park rangers were tasked to document the location of displaced families’ graveyards in the Shenandoah National Park area. They miscalculated the Harris family’s however, Bill Wood said.
He and other descendants spent years bushwhacking through the woods trying to find it. They mostly searched north of the house, because that’s where the park rangers said it was. Tim Harris, of Keezletown, was among those in search of it.
About three years ago, another descendant ended up finding the site. Tim Harris flipped through pictures of the area on his phone. It was covered by fallen trees that once removed, revealed scattered remnants of stone grave markers.
“It’s just amazing, I mean it's a great feeling,” Tim Harris said. “I never regret my age, I’m very fortunate. But when I get into this, I wish I was younger to get into this more.”
The chimney monument at Grand Caverns should be completed by November, depending on fundraising, said Tim Motsch, chair of the Augusta County Committee for the Blue Ridge Heritage Project.
That will complete the goal of constructing monuments in all eight counties affected by the construction of Shenandoah National Park.
“It’s a shameful history for the state of Virginia. But we can’t let it go,” Eheart said.
