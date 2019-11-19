Bluestone Elementary School is not what you call typical. The outside looks more like the headquarters of a tech center than an elementary school.
And the inside makes use of all spaces, with small tables under stairs, a piano in the lobby, and creative collaborative spaces.
Opened three years ago, the school was designed and constructed with intention by VDMO Architects, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
It has gotten national attention recently. A 2019 Association for Learning Environments Project of Distinction, Bluestone Elementary School has received the top Livable Buildings Award from the University of California at Berkeley’s Center for the Built Environment.
Now in its 13th year, the Livable Buildings Awards recognize projects that demonstrate high occupant satisfaction, excellent design, and innovative operation strategies, according to a press release.
The Center for the Built Environment survey team worked with VMDO to develop a custom survey module related to the building’s promotion of happiness, health, and high performance, among other measurable elements, according to a press release.
Results of the survey found that 80% of building users say it enhances connections with students.
“It’s a special building for sure,” Mackail said. “The School Board really wanted that building to really be a part of the learning experience.”
The building encourages questions and makes the “classroom” anywhere students are in the school.
“Students and staff love the building. Everyone who’s taught or been taught there loves it,” Mackail said.
The survey also found that 93% of building users felt more connected to nature. The building has lots of windows, and adorning the walls are informational plaques about the Shenandoah Valley.
“At Bluestone, we’re learning to take care of ourselves, to take care of each other, and to take care of our school,” said Principal Anne Lintner.
This message can be found in a number of places in the school.
“The students understand this is a special place,” she said. “It inspires stewardship.”
Finally, the survey found 86% of building users say the school is a community asset.
“It encourages interaction,” Mackail said. “It was intentionally designed building and that was the ultimate goal.”
