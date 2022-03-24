The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled a special-use permit that would allow Redeemer Classical School in Keezletown to expand at its meeting Wednesday.
The vote to table was unanimous. Five speakers spoke in favor in the permit, citing the growth of the school and the positive impact it has on the community. Four people spoke against, raising concerns of traffic and safety during peak times of school pickup and drop-off.
According to county documents, the Virginia Department of Transportation found that the single access point on Mountain Valley Road with increased on-site queuing is “optimum for traffic flow into and out of the site.” The Indian Trail Road entrance may be used to enter only if school buses are used in the future, but it should not be used by the public. The rest of the entrance on Indian Trail Road is proposed to be closed, due to the proximity to the Mountain Valley intersection.
“There’s no one here, and no one that I’ve talked to, that thinks the idea of going in and out on Mountain Valley [Road] makes sense,” said District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler, who recommended tabling the request.
Tabling the item gives supervisors time to revisit those concerns, he said.
Under the proposed special-use permit, the school would triple the amount of cars it can hold on campus rather than allow traffic to back up on Keezletown Road, said Ron Hoch, head of Redeemer Classical School. He said the school desires to be a good neighbor and will cooperate with what the board decides regarding traffic patterns.
Neighbor Stacy Long said the traffic is so bad surrounding Redeemer that “two times during the day, I’m hindered from using my own property.” Redeemer operates out of the old Keezletown Elementary School.
A rezoning request for Redeemer passed 4-1, with Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison voting in opposition. The rural village zoning gives Redeemer the opportunity to expand, which is not allowed in its current zoning, according to Kayla Yankey, county planner.
“I’m uncomfortable with the 10-foot setbacks,” Wolfe-Garrison said.
Redeemer requested the rural village zoning to reduce front setback requirements to accommodate its proposed expansion. Kelly Getz, the county’s zoning administrator, confirmed Wednesday that this is the first rezoning to the rural village district since the setback reduction.
“This is consistent with what the county’s looking for,” said Gil Colman, of Colman Engineering, on behalf of the applicant.
Rural village zoning is designated for places like Port Republic and Singers Glen, county documents show, and is intended to accommodate rural villages, community crossroads and businesses in rural locations that have historically served as support to the surrounding area.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a rezoning request for Northside Gateway Plaza, a shopping center in the north end of Harrisonburg.
Developed by Holtzman Oil Corp., Northside Gateway Plaza would be about 5.5 acres at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg. Roughly an acre of the property is in the county, and the rest is in the city.
The rezoning in the county was from an agricultural district to a business district. Draft site plans of the property show seven buildings: a gas station and convenience store area, and six mixed-use buildings that could serve as restaurants, retail stores, banks, drive-thrus or medical offices.
Attorney Todd Rhea, speaking on behalf of the applicant, noted Holtzman’s commitments to the county previously.
“We think this is a great development in an area ... to find some sort of commercial entities,” he said. “This fills in that gap for both city and county residents.”
No one spoke against the proposal. Both the county’s Planning Commission and staff recommended approval.
In other business, supervisors unanimously denied a request from Michael Mohrwinkel of Elkton, who sought a special-use permit for a proposed campground. He said he is not seeking RVs or campers, but rather tents and “a place [for people] to enjoy the area.”
Three people spoke against the request, noting concerns of no public restrooms on-site and Homestead Road being one lane.
Supervisor Mike Breeden, whose district the proposed campsite is in, says it’s “not the right place for this to happen.”
And supervisors unanimously approved appropriating nearly $1.2 million for a new fire ladder truck that would be housed at the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, after the county’s current and reserved fire equipment at the location failed.
“Public safety is local government’s No. 1 job — period,” District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said.
