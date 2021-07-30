New schools have their advantages — better infrastructure, space designs that work with a modern learning environment, newer facilities — but there is something about a school with a long history that invites you in.
Waterman Elementary School is 112 years old. It has survived two pandemics, seen thousands and thousands of students matriculate, and managed to keep some of its traditions thriving.
Tina Puffenbarger first stepped foot in Waterman in 1971 as a kindergartner. She attended the school that her uncles had also attended in the 1950s, from kindergarten through sixth grade. It housed sixth-grade students until the late ‘80s.
Puffenbarger loved her time at Waterman. She remembers its May Day celebrations, where students and teachers would dress up and one lucky student would be chosen to decorate the May Day pole. They also had a May Queen and a May King.
During her senior year at Harrisonburg High School, Puffenbarger began working in the School Board office as an assistant. Through her job, she got to know James Snyder, who would go on to take over at Waterman as principal the year she graduated.
At the age of 18, Puffenbarger started a job at Waterman as a part-time clerical assistant in the office. She held the job for three years until being promoted to a full-time office worker.
“When I returned, there were teachers working who had taught me,” she said. “They taught me a lot of things and took me in like I had been an employee forever.”
Back in those days, Puffenbarger wore a lot more hats than just bookkeeping — she was also the school nurse before each school in Harrisonburg had one.
It’s been 36 years that Puffenbarger has been at Waterman as an employee. Counting the seven years she was a student, Puffenbarger has 43 years with Waterman.
The job has changed some. For instance, Puffenbarger no longer serves as the nurse, but she does work a lot with families to get students registered for kindergarten or when they move to the school district.
But there are some things that never change, including the enjoyment she gets from seeing the students’ faces every day. As the bookkeeper and office worker, Puffenbarger gets to know students from all grade levels. They come to her office to say hello and ask her how she’s doing.
During the summer, the office is too quiet for Puffenbarger’s liking.
“Kids are the best part of my day,” she said. “[Former] parents come back as grandparents, kids come back as parents.”
Waterman Principal Margot Zahner said Puffenbarger is a special part of the school community at large.
“She knows everyone and everyone knows her,” Zahner said.
Waterman is in a special place with special ties to families and the community, Puffenbarger said. One teacher is now teaching in the same room her father was once a student in.
And while the celebration has certainly changed over the years, the fashion especially, the school still honors May Day with a pole-decorating every year. The school’s 100th anniversary was celebrated on May Day.
“It’s a warm inviting school that has helped build these connections and traditions,” Puffenbarger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.