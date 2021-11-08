With the coiffure of a Southern lady but also a sense of humor and heartiness that can only come from the Northeast, Theresa C. Smith said she rarely missed work due to wintry weather.
It clicked when she said her restaurant career began at a family restaurant where she grew up in Caribou, a city at the northeastern tip of Maine. The “C” in Smith’s name is for Corriveau: the last name of her French-Canadian parents who taught her French when she was growing up as one of nine kids.
“There was very little weather that I would not manage to get in. In fact, the previous owner, Charlie Pennybacker, he’d always say, ‘If Theresa can get in then we’re opening,’” Smith said of the former proprietor of the Thomas House Restaurant in Dayton, where she’s worked for almost two decades.
At the end of the year, Smith, known for managing the L&S Diner, is retiring after nearly 45 years of cooking breakfast at local restaurants. Smith worked at downtown Harrisonburg’s L&S Diner for 25 years before moving to the Thomas House Restaurant in Dayton, where she’s worked for another 19 years.
Smith is known for greeting every customer, talking with them about their day and becoming ingrained in the community. Customers and friends said she’s set apart by her sense of humor, caring nature and for being a very efficient and hardworking person. In recent weeks, friends have taken to the “Remembering Downtown Harrisonburg” Facebook page to send Smith off with fond memories, photographs and notes saying “Thank you.”
“She always does more than her job,” said Jack Kearney, owner of the Thomas House. “Customers would usually walk in and even though Theresa would be on the grill, she would greet almost all the customers who’d walk in. She knows pretty much everybody. The customers would pay for their meal, tip their waitress and then come over and tip Theresa or give her some ‘hi’ or ‘goodbye.’”
It was around 1975 when Smith was first hired by former L&S Diner owner Mervin Lambert as a grill cook. She had given birth to her first daughter just six weeks prior and said she was in need of a job.
“I’d heard about the position, went down and talked to Mervin Lambert and got hired. He was just really great to work for. Very caring person, very understanding. I can still remember him standing at the end of the counter with his foot propped up against the refrigerator and talking to the customers. He was just a good boss. He took good care of his employees,” Smith said.
Smith quickly worked her way up to manager, which meant longer hours and more responsibility. She said she remembers cooking meals for local civic organizations and offering special hours for the opening day of hunting season. In many ways, the diner has stayed the same, but life in the area has gotten busier over the years, she said.
“That area has changed so much with the humongous buildings. None of that was there back then. It seemed more casual,” Smith said. “You had more common people. The train always went by right behind the diner and they would stop a lot. We would go out the back door and they would say, ‘We want 4 chicken sandwiches,’ or whatever. And it was a piece of fried chicken on two pieces of bread. You just had a lot of really hardworking people,” Smith said.
Along with everyday workers, she said her customers also included doctors, lawyers and judges, including Judge Porter R. Graves Jr. and businessman Marvin S. Lam, all coming to eat at the long counter to start their day.
“It was where everybody came to hear the gossip,” Smith said.
Don Holsinger said he and his wife Linda Holsinger were customers of Smith’s when they bought a house downtown, right near the diner in 1975.
“We probably lived in it a year before we had a stove. So, we’d just walk up to the L&S Diner for breakfast,” Holsinger said.
When they had their first daughter in 1980, Holsinger said the diner counter was in need of a good baby seat, so he and his wife, who owned a baby store, gave the L&S Diner two hook-on baby chairs so tiny tots could sit at the counter too. After moving across town later on, Holsinger said he and his dog, Pepper, would come to the diner on Friday mornings.
“Theresa was always in a good mood. She did the cooking and fit in there. She kept things moving,” he said. “If she had a quarter for every egg she’s fixed, she’d be well set for her retirement.”
In 2002, Smith said she’d grown tired of the long hours that came with managing a restaurant and decided to make the switch to the Thomas House Restaurant so she could have more time with family and less responsibility at work.
Days after Jack Kearney and Brenda Horrell bought the Thomas House from Pennybacker in 2019, Smith had a fall that resulted in an arm injury that kept her out of work for almost a year. Kearney said he’s enjoyed working with Smith and gained appreciation for her job when she was out of work.
“She’s got a great disposition especially seeing that she has the most stressful job in the entire company. When you have to cook breakfast for 300 people on 36 inches of steel and you’re the only person that is quite the stressful job. I had to do all the cooking for the first year, so that’s how I know it’s the most stressful spot in the whole restaurant,” Kearney said.
Smith’s eldest brother opened Reno’s Family Restaurant in 1965, a homey joint known for its pizza. That’s where Smith got her start in restaurants at age 15.
“I always figured I’d end up being in restaurant work because my brothers were and my mom worked in the restaurant once us kids all got into school. I was surprised when I went to management though. I’m like, ‘I’ll try it but if I don’t like it, I’m going right back to the grill work.’ But it turned out just fine.”
A previous marriage brought Smith to the Valley. She said she doesn’t miss the cold and snowy weather in northern Maine, but she does miss the rest of her family who still lives there.
“All of my family still lives there. My one brother and I are the only two that ever moved away and stayed away. It’s about as far north as you can go. You can go three different directions and be in Canada within 15, 20 minutes.”
Perhaps a remnant of growing up with harsh winters, Smith said she rarely missed a day of work in Rockingham County due to foul weather.
“It all came just fine for me,” she said. “It was just staying busy and keeping things busy. I guess balancing your home life with trying to work crazy hours. Because I always went to work early in the morning. Trying to balance that and raise kids. Probably my biggest challenge was trying to balance that where everybody had the time that they needed.”
During retirement, she said she hopes to continue making memory quilts, like the one she made in memory of her late husband, Eugene Smith, who died in 2018. Somebody else had made a quilt out of their deceased husband’s ties and Smith said Eugene Smith encouraged her to do the same thing when he passed away.
“He was like, ‘There you go. That’s what you can do when I’m gone,’” Smith said. “He said, ‘Because then I can keep you warm,’ and I thought that was so sweet. So that’s what I like doing and I’ve got a couple of projects started now,” Smith said.
Smith said working with people has been the best part of her job over the years. She said in her career, the thing she is most proud of is all the friends she’s made.
“You get all kinds of people and sometimes they’re having a bad day so you need to cheer them up a little bit. And they cheer us up. If you come in and are having a rough day, they’ll come in smiling or tell you some story … and it just lifts you right up and you’re feeling a lot better,” she said. “I’ve just made so many friends over the years. That would be the biggest thing for me is just all the people I’ve made friends with. So many of them are like family.”
Before Smith left the Thomas House’s dining area following breakfast service Saturday, she called out to the remaining people behind the counter.
“Don’t do anything I couldn’t do,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.