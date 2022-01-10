ROCKINGHAM COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS — With a down-home demeanor worthy of any veterinarian reality show that pockmarks cable TV these days, Dr. Tom Burgess makes it look easy.
For cats, he gently grabs the scruff of the neck and reaches toward the back of the carrier, syringe in hand, and pokes them in the right hind leg.
For dogs, it’s as simple as leaning down, owner calming the animal with head pats and ear scratches, where he pokes them in the same spot.
“State law,” he says. “The back right leg.”
Pinch a bit of the skin, the rabies vaccine-filled syringe goes right in. Dogs are congratulated with hearty pets. Cats? Some are picked up.
“You’re a good boy,” one owner says to her large Maine coon that took its jab without an audible complaint, though it showcased that constantly annoyed look only a cat owner can love.
Others are gently pushed back into the carrier.
Burgess, always warm, always gentle, awaits his next patient.
Here, on a cold Saturday inside the Rockingham County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, there’s not a peep of misinformation, no partisan back and forth and no 15-minute wait period at this mass vaccination clinic. This one, as they say, is for the dogs … and cats … and maybe some horses.
And the rabies clinic is organized by the Bridgewater 4-H club as a fundraiser.
More importantly, it’s a service to the community. An effort to make sure companion animals can’t get rabies from wildlife and spread it to humans.
At the last January clinic, around 100 animals came through the door, says Debbie Rhodes, one of the Bridgewater 4-H leaders, standing masked and out of the way of the furry flurry. Thirty minutes out from the 9 a.m. start time Saturday, it’s a small trickle. But at 10:15, it’s a steady stream.
And then there’s the noise. The barks and the all-too familiar howl of a beagle. The soft mews of kittens. The scared, loud where-the-heck-am-I cries of cats.
Then there’s Mr. Chief. A stoic, curious 4-year-old German shepherd with burrs in his back and eyes searching for somebody, anybody, to pet him.
Much obliged, Mr. Chief. He returns the pat with a nose nudge and wagging tail.
“Oh, he loves people,” says David Showalter, Mr. Chief’s owner.
With the average cost of a rabies shot hovering around the $20 mark, it was the $10 price at the clinic that brought Showalter out from his Sangerville home to inoculate his “farm boy” Mr. Chief.
“It’s a really nice, handy way to get your pets taken care of,” he says.
Not only is it state law for dogs and cats to get their rabies shots, it’s a lifesaver for both the animal and humans. Rabies is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads when pets are bitten by or come into contact with the saliva of an infected animal — commonly bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Once the virus enters the body and travels to the brain, it begins to assault the nervous system.
According to Burgess, it’s almost always fatal.
The initial vaccination, which dogs and cats are required to get in Virginia before reaching four months of age, is good for a year, Burgess says, and each subsequent booster is good for three.
The dogs and cats that walked, and were carried, through the doors of the Exhibit Hall for the shots came in all shapes and sizes. From Mr. Chief, who stood waist-high to most, down to a pair of ground-hugging dachshunds.
“All kinds of short-legged things this morning,” Burgess says.
They were met by a table manned by Bridgewater 4-H’ers like Layla Myers, a 15-year-old sophomore at Turner Ashby who is also the defending grand champion in bred-and-owned lambs at the Rockingham County Fair — her first grand champion honor after years of being the reserve grand champ.
Heavy is the crown.
Busy is her Saturday.
She spent her morning filling out forms for owners and setting them up for their animal’s vaccination. Once the job ends at 11, the 4H treasurer — she doesn’t handle the money, she laughs, “I just do a lot of talking” — has an officer’s meeting on her agenda and an equine meeting after that.
“I just thought I should probably come,” she says, taking a break from writing down information. “Help people out.”
With house pets of her own, she’s well aware of the importance of a rabies vaccination.
Rhodes says the organization hosts two of these clinics a year, one usually in January and the other around September. It’s the seventh year the Bridgewater 4-H has been doing the clinic, she says, with the students acting as the manpower for Burgess.
“We help them by filling out the cards, collecting the fees,” she says.
And, once the shot is done, owners are directed to another table where dog licenses for the county can be purchased if needed. Four dollars for intact dogs, $2 for those spayed and neutered and $10 for the lifetime of the dog.
Now it’s back to Burgess, poking animals in almost nonstop fashion.
Grabbing scruffs, leaning into crates, bending down and jabbing dogs.
All the back right leg; all with kind words and idle banter.
He’ll inoculate the two horses his neighbor brought along later this afternoon. Sometimes, he says, people bring in goats. Then the door swings open, two men dressed in head-to-toe camo walk in.
“Fifteen beagles,” the taller one says. They’re out in the dog box of his pickup, wet noses and white-and-brown faces sticking out of the holes.
Burgess grabs syringes and zips up his jacket. Time to work for a bit out in the cold.
“This is important,” he says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.