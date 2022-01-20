Deep in the Kyger Archives of Bridgewater College’s Special Collections Library sits a 5 foot, 3 inch tall plaque made of wood, paper and paint.
It is no ordinary plaque. That plaque honors and recognizes about 360 Bridgewater College alumni and students who served in World War II.
And now, Bridgewater College’s World War II Service Honor Board is a 2021 honoree in the Virginia Association of Museum’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program. As a Top 10 honoree, the World War II Honor Board is part of a public voting competition that runs through Jan. 27. The public can vote once per day until Jan. 27 on vamuseums.org, and the artifact with the most votes will be awarded $2,000 toward conservation.
The World War II Honor Board was submitted into the competition by the college’s Special Collections librarian, Stephanie Gardner.
“I hope people will take the time to vote for it, and recognize that it has significance both to our area and the college, and that it was made with great pride,” Gardner said.
About The Board
In 1944, the Bridgewater College Alumni Association began to create an honor roll of Bridgewater College students serving in World War II. The alumni association crowdsourced names from the college bulletin, and had a large, wooden shield made with approximately 360 names on golden cardstock templates.
Gardner said both men and women are listed — 14 women served in World War II. Seventeen men with ties to the college died in the war, and paper stars designate the names of men killed in service and in combat.
The honor board was a gift from the Bridgewater College Alumni Association to the college in 1945, and was first installed in the vestibule of Founder’s Hall, which is now the east side of Flory Hall.
Additionally, some names came in later, Gardner said. As college officials learned of more names, they kept an additional list of names and displayed it near the board.
“It’s estimated that 440 Bridgewater College-affiliated men and women were in the service in World War II,” Gardner said.
In 1982, the honor board was transferred by the college to the Reuel B. Pritchett Museum Collection, and has been in the care of Special Collections since then.
The honor board was constructed by J. Lee Mullendore, president of the Hagerstown Lumber Co., and is made of solid mahogany donated by Donovan Beachley, president of the Beachley-Reichard Furniture Co. in Hagerstown, Md. The eagle on the top of the honor board was made by E. J. Phillips, also of Hagerstown, Md.
But neither Mullendore, Beachley nor Phillips appear to be graduates of Bridgewater College.
“I’m not so sure why it went up there to be made,” Gardner said. “I ask myself that same question.”
But over 77 years and moves across campus, the honor board has begun to slightly deteriorate.
The paper stars are peeling and worn.
Some name plates are cracked — and even missing.
Wood has started to crack.
A letter in the honor board’s title has fallen off, and others appear to be replacements from the original.
“The contest is to show the care that is needed to preserve artifacts, and to conserve artifacts,” Gardner said. “Conserving an artifact is treating it so that it no longer deteriorates; and oftentimes, an attempt to restore it to its original condition as well as stabilizing it.”
An estimated cost of repair would come from an outsourced contractor who specializes in this kind of work, Gardner said. And that, she said, would all depend on the funding the college has.
The artifact that wins the public voting competition will receive $2,000, but judges will also select another artifact to receive a smaller amount of money for conservation funding. All 10 artifacts are awarded $250, according to Rob Orrison, council president of the Virginia Association of Museums.
“My ultimate goal would be to add the names back that are missing; to stabilize it,” she said. “I would also really like to have a memorial for the people who were not included on the board because they learned their names later, or because that they were in the Civilian Public Service.”
Bridgewater College And World War II
During World War II, Bridgewater’s student population declined significantly, Gardner said, with much fewer men on campus. The men on campus at that time, for the most part, either had medical exemptions, or were going into the ministry and were exempt from service.
Former Bridgewater College President Paul F. Bowman helped develop the Civilian Public Service program, which gave conscientious objectors — those who claimed the right to refuse military service on the basis of freedom of thought, conscious, or religion — an alternative to military service to serve their country in a different way.
“Fifty-one Bridgewater College men were conscientious objectors to the war, and were active in the Civilian Public Services program,” Gardner said.
“I don’t believe that the names of the 51 men who did CPS work are included on the board,” she added. “And I would like to, if we have the funding, make a board to honor them as well.”
Gardner said Bowman “was very much a peace advocate,” as reflected in the Church of the Brethren roots in Bridgewater College.
“President Paul H. Bowman was having a conflict — an internal conflict, I would assume — because he wanted to support the students who are in military service, but he also was advocating for conscientious objection and alternative service,” Gardner said.
Letters from students, both in the military and in Civilian Public Service, to and from Bowman are in the college’s Special Collections Library.
“When I look at them, I can really see President Bowman’s conflict of supporting the students who were [being] patriotic doing military service, and his personal views of nonresistance and peace work,” Gardner said.
An estimated 44% of the 440 Bridgewater students and alumni who served in World War II and Civilian Public Service were residents of Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, according to Bridgewater College historians.
“The spirit in which the board was created is very interesting to me,” Gardner said. “The crowdsourcing work that went on at gathering the names, the donation of the mahogany, donation and the crafting of the mahogany and the crafting of the eagle and the pride that this board was made with and displayed for the college community, and for many future generations.”
Orrison said the winner will be notified in February, and will be publicly announced and honored at a ceremony March 6 in Richmond.
The honor board, World War II letters and Bowman’s papers can be seen at the college by appointment. Donations for the conservation of the honor board can be made to Bridgewater College, with a specification that they are for the FLC Special Collections conservation fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.