BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College hired six new faculty members for the 2023-24 school year, with new full-time members joining the Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities, the school of natural sciences and the school of professional studies.
Hollie Bergeron joined the department of education as a visiting assistant professor. Bergeron has a doctorate and master’s degree in education from Northeastern University and Rivier University, respectively. Bergeron also received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and early childhood education from Keene State College.
Steve Ingham joined BC as an instructor of communications studies in the department of communication studies. Ingham received his doctorate in communication from Wayne State University, a master’s in communication and a bachelor's in communication from the University of Cinncination and Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, respectively.
Malcolm Ogden also joined the department of communication studies as a visiting assistant professor of communication studies. Ogden currently has a master’s in English from N.C. State and a bachelor's in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ogden will receive a doctorate in communication, rhetoric and digital media in September from N.C. State.
Maggie Payne, who has a master’s in Hispanic linguistics from N.C. State and a bachelor's in marketing and Spanish from the University of Lynchburg joined the department of world languages and culture as a Spanish instructor.
Romana Riyaz joined BC as an assistant professor of computer science. Riyaz has a doctorate in computer science, a master’s in computer science and applications and a bachelor’s in computer science and applications, all from the University of Kashmir in India.
Monika Sierkowska joined the department of world languages and culture as a French and German instructor. Sierkowska has a doctorate in German literature from the University of California, Davis and a master’s in second language acquisition in French language and literature from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany.
