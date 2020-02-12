A Bridgewater man is accused of leading police on a chase Monday in which he nearly crashed into several vehicles before the pursuit ended in Augusta County.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a Bridgewater officer tried to stop Rodney Faison, 60, before 4 p.m., but he refused to stop the 2018 Toyota sedan he was driving and headed south into Augusta County on Va. 42.
An Augusta County deputy used spike strips to deflate all four of the vehicle's tires north of Churchville, but Faison continued driving at a low speed and nearly struck oncoming traffic.
Police decided to run him off the road into a ditch to stop the chase near the intersection of Va. 42 and U.S. 250 in Churchville.
After Faison refused deputies' commands and remained in the car, they broke the window, sicced a police dog on him and arrested him, according to a press release.
He sustained minor injuries. No deputies were injured, and law enforcement vehicles had minor damage.
Faison is charged by Virginia State Police with driving under the influence, the release says. Charges from Augusta County and Bridgewater are pending.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.