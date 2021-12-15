As a single mother, it has been important to Meagan Williams to teach her daughter from a young age what the real meaning of Christmas is.
Although only 3 years old, Williams wants her daughter to know it’s not about “getting presents, but what you can do for other people.”
As the weather turns cold, Williams had the idea of collecting gently used or new winter clothing items and blankets to donate to the homeless population of Harrisonburg. She also decided to use the GoFundMe platform to raise money to purchase any items that shelters may need.
“I very much like to give back, especially around the holidays,” Williams said. In the past, Williams has helped out with fundraisers and cleaning efforts around her town of Bridgewater.
Williams does not work in the service sector or with populations in need, but this year giving back before the winter weather was weighing on her heart.
“I have seen where people have tied jackets and gloves and things to telephone poles for the homeless community,” Williams said. “But I worried about them getting ruined from the weather.”
So far, Williams has raised $220 toward her $1,000 goal. She has mostly been getting the word out through social media.
Williams will continue her fundraising efforts this week and possibly into next.
Williams will be giving what she receives in donations to Open Doors and First Step.
The Western Virginia Continuum of Care estimated that last year there were 125 people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County as of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.