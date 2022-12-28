Brief, “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 northbound near Harrisonburg are scheduled for the nights of Jan. 3 through Jan. 5, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
According to VDOT, the closures will be between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and each one is scheduled for 15 minutes or less. It will allow contractors to remove the concrete deck on the Va. 720, Smithland Road, bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.
On each night of slow-roll closures, the Virginia State Police will hold I-81 northbound traffic at exit 240, Mount Crawford and Bridgewater, according to VDOT. The northbound entrance ramps at exits 243, 245, and 247 in the Harrisonburg area will also close briefly during these times.
“I-81 northbound lanes and on-ramps will reopen as soon as it is safe for traffic to drive under the Route 720 bridge,” states a news release from VDOT.
On the nights with slow-roll closures, the on-ramp from eastbound U.S. 33 onto I-81 northbound will be closed, according to VDOT. Eastbound U.S. 33 drivers who need to access I-81 northbound will follow a detour route.
VDOT officials say additional closures of I-81 northbound and southbound will take place in 2023 during certain phases of bridge demolition and construction.
Contractors are removing the old Route 720 bridge and constructing a replacement, which is expected to finish in fall 2023, according to VDOT.
Currently, Va. 720 is closed between Va. 718, Old Furnace Road, and Buffalo Drive. Traffic on the east side of I-81 will be detoured along Smithland Road, turning right onto Linda Lane, right onto Country Club Road, right onto Vine Street and right onto Old Furnace Road to the end of the detour.
Traffic west of I-81 is detoured along Smithland Road turning right onto Old Furnace Road, left onto Vine Street, left onto Country Club Road, left onto Linda Lane and then left onto Smithland Road to the end of the detour.
Buffalo Drive will temporarily close during some phases of construction, according to VDOT. It will be signed, “Road Closed to Through Traffic” at the Trinity Church Road intersection.
Drivers on I-81, both northbound and southbound, should be aware for overnight left-lane closures between mile markers 248 and 250. According to VDOT, the lane closures allow VDOT contractors to construct a center pier for the new Smithland Road overpass bridge.
According to VDOT, the new bridge will have two through lanes and five-foot shoulders. It will be built in the existing bridge location, but will be about three feet higher. Crews will work on the Va. 720 and Buffalo Drive intersection to connect with the increased elevation.
The current bridge was built in 1960 and has reached the end of its service life, according to VDOT. Officials say by the design year of 2039, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 6,610 vehicles.
Construction began this summer. In April, a $4.9 million contract was awarded to Triton Construction Inc.
