A Broadway man charged in connection with a 2021 arson to a student housing complex received a seven-year prison sentence, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday.
Marlon A. Organ Jr., 28, was convicted in June of felony arson.
According to online court records, Organ received a 20-year sentence, with 13 of those suspended. He also must pay $37,480.56 in restitution, which a judge will review in 2030.
Organ will be subject to five years of supervised probation following his release from prison.
City officials have said that on April 18, 2021, the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Silverbell Drive for reports of a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a ground-level apartment that had been contained by a fire sprinkler system.
The building and surrounding structures were occupied.
Officials estimated $28,000 in damage.
Investigators found the fire was set intentionally, and Organ was taken into custody two days later.
"A significant reason we were able to accomplish this outcome was because of the significant work by deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong," said HFD Chief Matt Tobia.
Tobia also thanked the Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for its work prosecuting the case.
