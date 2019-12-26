As the end of 2019 approaches, school divisions are looking toward the upcoming budget season, which will be a priority through March.
Every year the school board approves a budget for the upcoming fiscal year based on available local, state and federal funds and the needs of the school division.
It's a long process that begins in December and includes back and forth between school board and central office staff. After changes are made the budget will ultimately be approved by the school board and then local government bodies.
Right now, principals for Rockingham County Public Schools are putting together their formal requests to be submitted to Superintendent Oskar Scheikl and Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Mast.
Those requests are due Jan. 7 and include items ranging from funding for new programming, new teachers due to increased enrollment, and building maintenance. Requests such as additional teachers are included in a separate category because they are due to additional students and therefore a necessary funding request.
Once the requests are submitted, Scheikl works with an executive committee to prioritize them based on available funding. This is the most challenging aspect that Scheikl faces each year during the budget development process.
"I can tell you that every year I've done this there are between $5 and $10 million in requests," Scheikl said. "And they are all justified. None of them are frivolous or spending on something shiny."
Scheikl said requests are always thoughtful, but programming is expensive and the board does not have unlimited funds.
Unlike other school divisions, Rockingham County Public Schools has a great working relationship with the Board of Supervisors. While some school divisions will present a budget that includes requests that do not meet available funding, in order for the local governing body to be the one to say no, Scheikl works with the Board of Supervisors leading up to the unveiling of his proposed budget. Therefore he presents the School Board with a budget that he knows can and will be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
A moving piece in any budget development process is funding at the state level. Sometimes that piece is known earlier than other years. The school division should have a good sense of state funding by mid-February.
There are two budget work sessions scheduled for Feb. 24 and March 9.
On March 23, the School Board will get its first look at the superintendent’s recommended budget. This is where Scheikl will discuss any possible budget cuts, recommended salary raises, etc.
From there, the board will make requests to the superintendent for changes to the budget, or it will decide it likes the budget as is.
At a time to be determined next spring, the School Board will approve the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, and it will then go to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for final approval.
Similarly, the executive director of finance for Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been meeting with staff and will continue to over the next couple of weeks to gather input, after which he will convene with Superintendent Michael Richards to put together a big picture of needs.
By mid-January the school division will have a bigger picture of needs.
