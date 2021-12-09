Jonathan Carter didn’t know much about woodworking or house and building maintenance before last year. He certainly wouldn’t have known how to build decorative house shutters as a gift for his teacher’s wife.
“How many shutters do you need?” the Massanutten Technical Center senior asked his teacher, Jerry Arbogast.
“Eighteen,” Arbogast said.
“You have a big house,” Carter responded, making Arbogast laugh.
The building management program at MTC has been around for only three years. There was a gap in programming for students to learn how to maintain a property, which includes everything from lawn care to carpentry to basic plumbing and cleaning.
“These kids need to be hands-on,” Arbogast said. “The skills they’ll take with them they can use for the rest of their lives, whether it’s at a job or with their own homes.”
And hands-on it is. With the exception of a day where they get a crash course on safety, students are working on projects and tasks that benefit MTC and the community at large.
When the weather is warm, students learn lawn maintenance and landscaping by taking care of the grounds of a Harrisonburg Presbyterian church. After that, they learn building cleaning on a large scale.
During all of this, students are also working on carpentry projects. For example, on Wednesday, students delivered an extra large, open-style cabinet and shelving unit to the dentistry program at MTC to use for storage of electronic items and tools.
They will be building a tiny house this year as well, all of the parts for which are currently in house and just waiting for plumbing to be installed before the rest of construction can begin.
This week, prospective students toured the program at MTC, and the students in the building management program helped them create candy dispensers, which they will get to keep after they are done being painted, also by MTC students.
In the program’s short three years, it has outgrown its original space, Arbogast said.
“If kids graduate and don’t already have a job, they will have the opportunity to be hired by the county as a full-time custodian,” he said. “There is such a shortage.”
And while the skills they learn will be valuable to them in their everyday lives, securing a job after graduation is the name of the game. As soon as they are ready and confident, Arbogast begins helping them secure employment.
Adam Wampole currently works at Sharp Shopper and said he doesn’t know if he’ll seek a different job in building management when he graduates. He’s enjoying working at Sharp Shopper.
Fellow senior and classmate Carlos Rosas Carcamo wants to open his own skate shop. He made his first skateboard in the building maintenance program at MTC.
“It had some flaws but was pretty good,” he said.
As for Carter, he’s not sure what he wants to do when he graduates but is grateful for the opportunity that MTC has given him.
“I took this class to help working around my own home,” the senior said. “I’ve learned a lot from the help of my administrators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.