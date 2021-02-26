After the decision was made to change the names of three buildings on the campus of James Madison University that were previously named after Civil War Confederate military leaders, the university received hundreds of suggestions on what the new building names should be.
According to JMU bylaws, a building can be named after a donor to the university, a nature landmark or a member of the JMU community who made an impact on the school and its history.
A task force was appointed in 2017 to look into how the renaming process could unfold, and what needed to take place to ensure it was an inclusive and thoughtful process, said JMU President Jonathan Alger.
"It's about how the university tells its story and how it educates the community," Alger said.
When the Board of Visitors removed the names of Confederate military leaders from three buildings and gave them temporary names, those we not the original names of the buildings. Buildings on campus have been renamed throughout the school's history to reflect its mission, vision and value, according the university.
The placement of the temporary names gave the school time to go through an inclusive process for coming up with the buildings' permanent names, according to the university.
What was discovered throughout the process was that it was important that all members of the JMU community — students, faculty, staff and alumni — felt represented in the choices.
Gabbin Hall, formerly Mountain Hall, was named after Joanne V. and Alexander Gabbin, representing the faculty of JMU. Both were professors at JMU for decades and in very different fields. Joanne was an English Literature professor and Alexander was an accounting professor.
Darcus Johnson Hall is named after Sheary Darcus Johnson, class of '70 and '74, the institution's first Black student and graduate. Johnson went on to become an educator herself. Johnson represents the student and alumni part of the community.
"She's still active in our midst," Alger said. "A real trailblazer."
Harper Allen-Lee Hall was named after Doris Harper Allen, who received an honorary degree in 2019, and Robert Walker Lee, both dedicated staff members in maintenance and food services. As far as JMU records show, Robert Walker Lee was the first Black employee, Alger said.
Alger said one of the most special moments he's had as the head of JMU has been calling the honored individuals and their families after the Board of Visitors approved the building name changes.
"It was just a really touching moment to talk to them," he said. "They all were incredibly grateful, humbled and honored."
A celebration is being planned in their honor this fall.
Alger said that the overwhelming majority of feedback he has received from the JMU community has been positive and supportive. He credited this response to the in-depth, inclusive process that has ultimately taken more than three years to complete.
"These are individuals who made significant contributions to our community," Alger said. "And students can see themselves [in the representation], faculty can see themselves, staff can see themselves and alumni can see themselves, in a way that has not been the case in the past."
