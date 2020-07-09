Two days before the reopening of Agora Downtown Market, Allie Motyka was cleaning the exterior windows and removing four-months worth of cobwebs and dust inside.
As a manager, Motyka was working with the team of business owners renting space at the market during its COVID-19 pandemic closure, but as the owner of Heartworn Vintage, she also juggled the hardships that followed.
“It was really confusing at the beginning,” she said. “Between filling out loans and grants, figuring out unemployment ... it really made us all slow down.”
Agora Downtown Market reopened its doors today after being closed since March 14, and various business employees were seen Wednesday putting the finishing touches, such as markers on the floor for social distancing and face-mask requirement signs on both entrances.
Between removing seating areas, cleaning out stock space and continuing to run businesses online, there were mixed emotions roaming through the air for employees.
“There is definitely some anxiety about [reopening],” said Paul Hansbarger, owner of Lineage, a Harrisonburg bag producer. “We are doing everything we can to be responsible and keep customers healthy and staff safe, and we are talking with local partners on protocols and guidelines we need to follow, but we are just going to take it each day it comes.”
Hansbarger, like other business owners, transitioned his store to a primarily online-only operation as in-person shopping halted.
By utilizing online sales, curbside pickup and shipping, Hansbarger said the brick-and-mortar store managed to keep the business going, but sales were down significantly.
“One of our revenue generators is we do a lot of craft shows, maybe a dozen a year, and some are in the spring and were all canceled,” he said. “That has been a hit for us, so we had to take advantage of our online business.”
With the decrease in revenue, Hansbarger had to borrow money from the city through the Disaster Impact Loan Program in order to help keep himself and three of his part-time employees from falling off payroll.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrisonburg City Council voted June 30 to forgive $105,000 in loans it gave to over 20 businesses after it received funding through the CARES Act.
The Charlee Rose boutique, which is also located inside Downtown Market, was able to receive grant funding — something owner Andrea Estep said helped tremendously.
“It’s been tough [being closed],” she said. “In March, April and May, online sales were going well, but then things started reopening and June was really slow for us.”
Estep had prior experience running her boutique on an online platform, saying the transition was going back to those roots. To keep business coming in, Estep said she created a variety of gift bundles that could be purchased.
As customers return to the market, not only will they notice new safety measures, but also a new location for the Charlee Rose boutique, which was moved toward the front.
“It is going to be different, look different and it will feel good to have some sort of normal again,” Estep said. “Our community has been super supportive and we will still be offering curbside pickup for those uncomfortable with coming inside.”
There are also changes to how a customer can buy bulk products from Bring Your Own, a zero-waste lifestyle business.
Owner Allie Jensen said instead of weighing people’s containers they bring in behind the cash register, she has moved the scale in front of the register to eliminate contact.
“They weigh their own jars and it will be like a self-service,” Jensen said. “I’ll wipe down the scale for the next person, but I’ll mostly let the customer do it.”
Jensen said she had experienced a decline in online sales recently and said she felt good about reopening.
“It feels sort of normal, but a different normal [to reopen],” she said.
For the remainder of July, the market will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday — a reduction in hours compared to the market’s pre-coronavirus setup. Motyka said each business will run an hourly rotation to clean high-touch areas, and everyone inside will be required to wear a face mask.
“We are just excited to see the public again and while doing so safely,” Motyka said.
