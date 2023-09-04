The play, "Can’t Feel at Home," has returned to Court Square Theater’s stage.
The ironic start to the play, the ties it has to the community and the mixed emotions of displacement and the beauty of the parkway unravel in a story full of sadness, confusion and hope.
"Can’t Feel at Home" was written by the late Dr. John T. Glick.
“[Glick] was a pretty big legend in our community. He was a doctor … a musician [and a] performer," said J.P. Gulla Managing Director of Court Square Theater. "He was … rooted here in our community and he wrote this play about families that were displaced from their homes during the building of Skyline Drive at the Shenandoah Park."
The first time the play was scheduled to premier was in 2022, somewhere in Elkton. But that fell through.
“[The play] talks about people's loss and how they really have no control over it because of eminent domain,” said Gulla.
In an ironic twist of fate, the producers and Dr. Glick, before he died, found themselves in a situation where they had no control and no home for the performance of their play, about those that were displaced from the parkway.
Gulla received a call from Dr. Glick and then met with him and producers Bob Wolf and Joe Appleton, according to Gulla.
Gulla then asked to partner Court Square Theater with the play.
“They were all about it,” Gulla said.
Can’t Feel at Home had its premiere performance at Court Square Theater in 2022, according to Gulla.
“We were very lucky that we got to take part in the partnership and grow the production into what it is today,” said Gulla. “This is the third time that we're running it on [the] Court Square Theater stage."
There will be ten performances total from Friday Sep. 1 through Sunday Sep. 10. More information can be found on Court Square Theater's website.
“One of the reasons why I think it's done so well is because there were so many families that were impacted by [what] happened and those families are still in this area,” said Gulla.
As the audience enters the play, there are historical photos of displaced individuals and government documentation — a sobering reminder that the play is based on real life.
Most of those that come to see the play are regional and local people. However, some people that are buying tickets are people who have moved out of the area, and are returning to see the play, said Gulla.
Elaine Hurst, a Harrisonburg native, came to Court Square Theater to see the play. She decided to attend because she wanted to see what Dr. Glick wrote and she has someone she knows in the play. She mentioned that she has been writing about some of the stories of displacement.
Sisters-in-law, Diane and Brenda Robey, also decided to attend the play.
Diane wanted to see the play but each time she tried it was sold out. The third time was a charm for Diane, and she was able to make it to the play. She stated that she wanted to attend because she has local interests in the play.
“It is a part of my history,” said Brenda Robey.
Her father watched the construction of the parkway, Brenda Robey said.
“I have family that lived at the base of the Blue Ridge,” stated Brenda Robey. "They watched acquaintances and relatives come down the mountain.”
Brenda also noted that there are monuments to honor the people who were displaced in the creation of the Shenandoah National Park.
“There is one close to where my family … lived and grew up that is paying homage to the people that were displaced and I was sort of gratified to see my family [names, Morris and Hall],” said Brenda.
“I can’t think of a more locally-connected play that has been on Court Square Theater’s stage than, 'Can’t Feel At Home,'” Gulla said.
“[The play was] written by [a] very influential and local playwright. Adapted and directed by a local who used to run the Harrisonburg High Theater Department. Produced by locals who are very involved in the community and acted by locals who continue to tell this amazing story," Gulla said. "A story that is deep rooted to so many families. A part of the history [of] the Shenandoah Valley and the mountain people that happened only 90 years ago."
Creating the parkway was “good for everyone else, not sure good for us,” said one of the displaced characters in the play. The character wrestled with the question: was leaving the mountain “God’s curse or God’s creation?"
