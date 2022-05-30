One person was killed and two others seriously injured Monday after a car they were in crashed into a Norfolk Southern train in downtown Harrisonburg.
Crews were dispatched at about 5 p.m. to the 300 block of North Liberty Street, where a black sedan had struck the train and became stuck underneath it at the intersection with West Rock Street.
Officers blocked traffic on roads adjacent to the collision as emergency personnel worked on the scene.
Michael Parks, spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg, said the car was headed west on West Rock Street when it struck the train, which was traveling at a low speed.
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Two passengers in the car were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Parks said. Their conditions were unavailable Monday night.
Parks said the Harrisonburg Police Department continues to investigate the cause of the crash, and the area remained closed to traffic Monday night.
No additional information was released.
A representative of Norfolk Southern did not return a call seeking comment.
The intersection does not feature railroad crossing gates.
