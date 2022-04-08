Developers behind the proposed apartment complex near La Morena on Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg met with neighbors Thursday night.
At the site, located on 797 Chicago Ave., Fred Bosserman, architect of ARP Associates in Harrisonburg, Gil Colman, of Colman Engineering and the owner of the property, Javier "Angel" Rodriguez, addressed concerns about the property, site plans, housing density and traffic concerns with about a dozen people who showed up.
Turkey Properties' request is on about 2.32 acres of the 2.5-acre parcel. The currently vacant site is designated for mixed use, according to the city's comprehensive plan, and is zoned for business. The rezoning would set it for high-density residential use.
According to city documents, developers propose a 48-unit apartment complex with seven conditions, or proffers, that include sidewalks, a 6-foot fence on the south side of the property between the homes and the complex, and preservation of a vegetation buffer on the west side of the development.
The city's Planning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning request at its meeting in March. The request will go before City Council at its meeting on April 12.
City staff recommended approval of the project, but with the condition the permit is extended from one year to three years, as long as developers “diligently” pursue the project over the period.
"We're interested in hearing and taking into account some of the things mentioned at the Planning Commission meeting, and we're very interested in hearing your concerns ... in this neighborhood," Bosserman said.
Bosserman said developers have not begun to design the end result of the project, and developers have considered shifting the buildings. Preliminary plans of the site show two buildings, with three stories of "flats" apartments, Bosserman said.
With the apartments, there would be a "minimum impact" on traffic in the area, Bosserman said.
"The city has looked at it and determined with apartments, it's not a problem," he said. "We didn't have to do a traffic study."
Rodriguez, who owns La Morena restaurant in front of the proposed apartment complex, said he has a track record of caring and investing in properties and the community of Harrisonburg.
"You're dealing with someone who cares about the area, and I think I've put myself to the test," he said.
He said he is from the area, and with this proposed apartment complex, he's "not just trying to flip a dime."
"We want to do it the right way," Rodriguez said.
Bosserman said the apartments would still make Harrisonburg's northwest neighborhood a nice place to live.
"The intentions of Mr. Rodriguez are to lease to families — that's his target," Bosserman said. "The second target to this is to have those families stay around by having this place stay a nice place to live."
The previous property owner, the Lumos Corp., was not able to attract development to the site, Bosserman said.
"It is our client’s interest to have the design of the property be such that tenants are retained due to how nice it is to live there with a mix of amenities created to enhance life in his apartments, be they play areas, picnic locations, bike storage and extra green space and landscape buffers where they make sense and are possible," Bosserman wrote to city staff.
