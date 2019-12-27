Chief Ian Bennett will step away from the Harrisonburg Fire Department in 2020 to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the city announced via email Friday.
Bennett has served as the city’s fire chief since 2016, adding the title of acting director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center to his responsibilities in October 2019.
His last day as fire chief will be April 1.
Bennett will be out of town until Monday and was unavailable to comment, said Michael Parks, director of communications for Harrisonburg.
Parks said it was difficult to say goodbye to Bennett not only for the work he has done with the fire department, but for what he has accomplished over time.
“He is a vital piece of our community and has always been at the forefront at community events,” Parks said. “He is highly invested in our community and we need those types of people.”
Bennett began his firefighting career in Harrisonburg in 1987 after earning a political science degree from James Madison University. He left to become a firefighter with the Virginia Air National Guard Fire and Rescue in 1991, where he climbed the ranks to lieutenant.
Four years later, he left to become a deputy chief in Auburn, Ala.. In 1996, he returned to the National Guard as a deputy chief.
In 2003, he became a battalion chief in Castle Rock, Colo., before returning to the Shenandoah Valley. In 2005, he was hired as a deputy chief with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and took the same position with HFD in 2008.
While he was fire chief, Bennett also worked with his 100-person department to develop new outreach to residents and strengthening the bond between a firefighter and neighbor.
The fire department holds numerous events throughout the year, including a free pizza-free smoke alarm night where residents get a free pizza from Cici’s in exchange for allowing firefighters to make sure their smoke alarms work. The event is held each July with 400 to 500 homes being visited during a four-hour span.
Bennett said in a press release that working for the national nonprofit was “the only job I’d consider leaving for.”
In the role with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Bennett will assist families and fire departments across the nation to help them heal and recover following the death of a firefighter in the line of duty — a role that will allow him to work from his home in the Valley.
“I am very pleased that I will be able to remain in the area and continuing being part of this great community,” Bennett said in a press release. “Harrisonburg is a supportive, caring city, and our interactions with citizens are continuously outstanding. I will always appreciate how they have embraced all of us at the fire department and have made this an incredible journey for me personally.”
Parks said Bennett was "tailor made" to take on the new role with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, adding that he was the right person for that type of job.
Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell said in a press release that he appreciated everything Bennett has brought to the fire chief position, especially his professionalism and enthusiasm.
“His dedication to our citizens and their safety is unparalleled, and he will leave behind some very big boots to fill,” Campbell said. “He is a fire chief who has always done whatever is needed to support his department and his team –whether that means picking up a hose or spending hours in a budget meeting. While I will miss his impact on all that we do, I am proud he is continuing his public service supporting the families of fallen firefighters.”
Parks said the search for a new HFD director will begin in 2020 with applications open nationwide in order to fill the position by April. A search for a new RHECC director is already underway.
With the position now open, Bennett said the person who will replace him will be inheriting an “incredible team.”
“You will have an outstanding group of individuals dedicated to the safety of this community,” Bennett said. “Embrace the culture they have created here, because this core culture is outstanding.”
