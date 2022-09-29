Andrea Lopez, 17, is an avid reader by no accident.
Her love of books came from her parents, the senior at Turner Ashby High School said. Her parents were migrant workers, people who travel from place to place doing seasonal work, in their case harvesting fruits and vegetables from fields. Lopez’s parents encouraged her to read whenever they could, bringing home books about Spanish history or giving her comic books.
“It was never really stable. I was always moving with them, and I was always being taken to different schools,” Lopez said. “That was pretty hard.”
For a kid who grew up moving from city to city, books were a constant love in a world that often changed with different schools and different friends depending on the time of year, said Lopez, who is part of an education initiative for children of migrant workers called the Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program.
The purpose of the Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program is to support learners like Lopez ages 3 to 22 or older who are still finishing high school, said Stephania Cervantes, outreach coordinator.
As a way to support literacy among the students she serves and their families, Cervantes led a summer program of the Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program to build a set of “book nooks,” where local children may take a book or leave a book from a cabinet Cervantes keeps stocked with “culturally responsive” books.
“I want to make sure they have books with people that look like them, with characters that sound like them, so they’re seeing themselves in those stories,” Cervantes said.
Cervantes, who also serves as the managing director of Scholars Latino Initiative, a program that supports Latino students in high school to help them succeed in college, knows what it’s like to move around a lot as a kid.
A native of Mexico, Cervantes said her family moved to Fresno, Calif., so her parents — now both dentists who practice in Mexico and Northern Virginia – could work picking fruit in fields at harvest time.
“I can understand what these students are going through,” Cervantes said.
For the Migrant Education Program’s summer offering, some students came together over the past few months to build two book nooks with the help of Eric Schmucker, program director for Precious Time, a program housed alongside Cervantes’ office in James Madison University’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services.
“They got to use nail guns, table saw, jig saw, circular saws,” said Schmucker, a hobby woodworker who hosted the students for build days in his workshop. “It was really cool to see.”
Students in the program came together over the summer to build, plan and decorate the two libraries in beach themes, and they visited JMU’s X-Labs, where they got to use a laser cutter to etch designs onto the plexiglass doors.
Cervantes said she hopes the libraries can be in convenient places for kids in the program to get to.
“A lot of kids don’t have access to the library, not because it’s not accessible to them but because they can’t get there, they can’t drive or their parents work late,” Cervantes said.
One of the libraries will be located at Harrisonburg Baptist Church in downtown, Cervantes said, and another one is likely to go to Mosby Court, near Sharp Shopper grocery outlet. The program is seeking a host location for its third library — ideally a church located near Holly Court off of Reservoir Street or in University Place apartments along South Avenue, Cervantes said.
“It needs to be the furthest away,” Cervantes said. “Because that one needs to serve kids that can’t access the [public] library.”
Lopez, who keeps a small library of her own books in her family’s home, said she’s passing on her love of reading to her 5-year-old brother, Jesus.
“He’s constantly asking my mother to go to the library,” Lopez said. “I’m sure other kids just like my brother would want to have some books, even if their parents can’t buy them books.”
Taking him to the library when she can, Lopez said she is excited more kids in her neighborhood will get the chance to fall in love with reading, she said.
“The little library books is a great opportunity for other kids in my neighborhood to have access to free books,” Lopez said. “It’ll be an easy walk from where we live to the little library.”
