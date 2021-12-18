Just a week out from Christmas it is getting harder and harder to find a Christmas tree, which was made worse by national shortages that have affected the industry for years.
However, there is at least one farm in the Harrisonburg area where you can still cut down your own tree. Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Singers Glen is almost out of trees but still has some that can be cut down, said Buffy Ostlund, farm owner.
“We have an extremely limited supply,” she said. “Basically, we’re being stubborn and not closing.”
There are multiple reasons for the Christmas tree shortage. The recession of 12 years ago caused many growers, particularly those in North Carolina, to avoid planting. This year, extreme heat, wildfires and drought conditions killed many trees in Oregon, the nation’s top producer, and in Washington state.
Add to that supply chain interruptions — a labor shortage and a lack of truckers — combined with a surge in demand as Americans stuck at home during the pandemic have sought solace in evergreen and scent of fresh pine, and all the ingredients are there for a shortage.
Ostlund said the latter has contributed to the shortage in recent years.
“I think it’s been sensationalized,” Ostlund said of the shortage. “COVID caused people to come out of the wood work and chop down a tree that never had before.”
While Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Singers Glen still has trees and is open for people to come cut down their tree, supply is limited to 5- and 6-foot trees, tops, Ostlund said.
“We’ve done what we can and we’ll have to figure out something for next year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.