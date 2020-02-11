First Presbyterian Church in downtown Harrisonburg will tear down 11 Court Square for a new courtyard space adjacent to its building, according to Jon Heeringa, the pastor and head of staff.
“We really looked hard at renovating the building, but it just was not economically feasible,” Heeringa said.
The two-story structure on the northwest part of Court Square was built in 1920 and housed two businesses in 1924. By 1955, it was the Charles Fauls Clothing Co., according to the National Register of Historic Buildings.
The church purchased the property, called the Fauls building, in 1987, though it was actually owned by the denomination, not the individual church community, according to Heeringa.
In 1990, the members of the Harrisonburg congregation decided on a three-phase plan for the downtown church properties, which included the demolition of the Fauls building in the final phase, Heeringa said.
However, the process was constrained by lack of funding, and the denomination that the church was aligned with at the time decided not to invest in the property, he said.
“That was one of our main reasons for leaving that denomination,” Heeringa said. By 2016, First Presbyterian Church fully owned the property.
Demolition is slated for later this month, and the church is hoping to finish the first phase of construction for the courtyard by June in time for its Summer JAM Camp, he said.
The cost of the courtyard development will be around $400,000, while four years ago, the church was given an estimate of roughly $1.5 million to renovate the property, according to Heeringa.
City staff said they received an application for demolition on Wednesday from a representative of the church. As of Monday morning, only the utilities department was left to sign off on the demolition paperwork.
The church worked with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance to try and find a way to preserve the building, said both Heeringa and Andrea Dono, the director of the downtown group.
Some of the methods brainstormed included leveraging tax credits and swapping the Fauls building for other downtown property, according to Dono.
“We’re very saddened that the building is going to be lost forever,” she said.
Dono also said she was hopeful the new space could serve as a community asset.
Penny Paul Imeson, the executive director of the Heritage Museum of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, said there has been much discussion about preserving downtown buildings recently.
Back in October, news broke that the city and county were looking to purchase the Denton building on Court Square and South Liberty Street to expand court space for the downtown judicial center.
“Certainly, Court Square is precious to the heart of Harrisonburg," she said. "So, I guess I feel it’s unfortunate that the church wasn’t able to find a solution to be able to use the building, but I’m very glad it will be a green space.”
She said she trusts the congregation to make the feature look appealing.
“Mostly, I’m relieved it’s not a parking lot,” Imeson said.
Though not continually open to the public, the church is looking to coordinate with local groups to open the space for events such as First Fridays Downtown, Back to the ‘Burg, the International Festival and the Christmas Parade.
“These are all events we would love to open it up and provide hospitality and welcome to the community,” Heeringa said.
“We really do hope this helps the church grow and is a great space for the community to grow as well,” he said.
