Fifth-generation Harrisonburg resident Mike Turner has seen the city grow and develop over his lifetime.
Turner, 61, said that’s why he appreciates parks and recreation facilities such as Hillandale and Westover parks and the one closest to his home — Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
“To me, the golf course is a huge asset,” Turner said Tuesday in the front doorway of his home.
Turner has lived in Heritage Estates, a housing development right next to the golf course, for 10 years, and he doesn’t play at Heritage Oaks. He said he prefers to reel in fish from streams than to drive Callaways or Titleists down fairways.
“It gives us a park-like setting where we’ve lost so much in Harrisonburg,” he said.
However, not every city resident feels the same about the 205-acre, 18-hole golf course.
Heritage Oaks Golf Course has been a hot-button issue since its inception roughly 20 years ago.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. Between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2019, the economic loss of the golf course rose by nearly $159,000, to $518,828, not including debt service.
In May, City Council asked staff to set up a study as several petitions to close the golf course circulated, which were countered by a petition to keep the course open and a supporting protest that drew roughly 400 people.
However, delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the process to get the study underway, according to Michael Parks, city spokesman.
“It’s not that this is isn’t a priority,” Parks said. “It’s that there are other things that are also priorities in a year none of us are going to forget.”
The city issued a request for proposal on Nov. 18, and the deadline for firms to submit their proposals is Friday at 3 p.m., according to the request for proposal document.
Specifically, the study is intended to produce an analysis of Heritage Oaks’ finances and operations.
City staff also want the study to produce information on economic trends in golf, business plan recommendations for the course, management and maintenance analysis, according to the proposal request.
Public engagement is also included in the study’s scope.
Though a timeline is required by staff in third parties’ proposals, exact dates are not set in the request for proposal document. Applicants are also required to provide a clear cost breakdown for the study, though a set dollar range is also not included in the request for proposal.
In May, city staff anticipated Heritage Oaks to have a $347,165 deficit next fiscal year, according to city documents.
The loss grows to about $787,000 when combined with the debt service of about $440,000 on the course, according to city documents. The final payment of the debt service will be made on Aug. 2, 2029.
“The golf course is very politically loaded and simply because the loss of revenues, which I think will turn around,” said MuAwia Dames, a member of the city Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.
Also this year, the course made a variety of adjustments to try to reduce costs without hampering revenue.
Yet the pandemic has still taken a toll on the facility.
Not including December, 13,068 rounds had been booked at Heritage Oaks so far in 2020, according to data provided by Parks.
Heritage Oaks typically averages around 28,000 rounds a year, according to city documents.
Tom Tattersall, executive director of The First Tee of Harrisonburg, sees an opportunity in the study.
“We’re hoping that throughout the study, and looking into it, that it will show the worth of the green space and how it’s being used and the community it supports and the community it grows,” Tattersall said.
The First Tee is not part of Heritage Oaks but closely connected, according to Tattersall.
“We’re hoping that something positive will come out of the survey, if anything, some things can be highlighted to improve the experience” at Heritage Oaks, he said.
Chris Jones, one of the council members who asked staff to arrange the study, said he is looking forward to reviewing and “digesting” the results with council and residents.
“I think we have to wait until we get the information from the study before any ideas to made or thoughts formulated,” Jones said of the future of Heritage Oaks.
Council members always need to weigh competing community needs when making decisions such as how to handle municipal holdings like Heritage Oaks, according to Dames.
“We’re hoping to keep as many amenities available to the citizens of Harrisonburg and we’re definitely not looking to eliminate such a great asset to the city. However, it is all going to depend on the priorities of the City Council,” Dames said.
The golf course is one of the budgetary and other considerations among a rising tide of issues like the dearth of affordable housing and the need for future school facilities, he said.
“These are things I think will lead to the golf course always being an issue,” Dames said.
